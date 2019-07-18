Firsthand Capital Management Holds Holding in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA); At&T (T) Holding Maintained by Loudon Investment Management Llc

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by 400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $168.11. About 5.17 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 10.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 15,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,776 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, up from 149,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $33. About 9.66M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Worries Over NBCUniversal Cited by U.S. in Antitrust Suit; 30/04/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Deal at Crossroads as Judge Hears Final Pitches; 13/03/2018 – AT&T `NO BLACK-OUT’ OFFER CAN BE INTRODUCED AT MERGER TRIAL; 10/04/2018 – MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 15/03/2018 – Daily Mail: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 09/03/2018 – GROUP URGED FEDERAL JUDGE OVERSEEING CHALLENGE TO AT&T’S PROPOSED DEAL OF TIME WARNER TO ENSURE COS CAN EXAMINE IF WHITE HOUSE INTERFERED – COURT FILING; 11/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: AT&T CEO Admits Cohen Payment a ‘Big Mistake’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torch Wealth Limited Liability holds 23,599 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Limited owns 1.75 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund stated it has 144,831 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab accumulated 1.39% or 21.25M shares. Enterprise Fincl Services Corp holds 0.47% or 68,986 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 453.00M shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.68% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Leavell Inv has invested 0.31% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.55% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 14,013 shares. Summit Securities Grp Lc invested in 64,944 shares. Stralem Commerce Inc holds 238,590 shares. Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 2.19M shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited owns 1.86% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.89M shares. Moreover, Blb&B Advsrs Limited has 1.14% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 308,521 shares. Green Square Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 66,928 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings.

