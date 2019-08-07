Firsthand Capital Management Holds Holding in Cree (CREE); Troy Asset Management LTD Maintains Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 64,659 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 57,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 1.71 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cree Inc. (CREE) by 57.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 218,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47 million, up from 138,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $58.27. About 145,710 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 06/03/2018 – Cree Buys Assets of Infineon Technologies’ Radio Frequency Power Business for EUR 345M; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. $0; 12/04/2018 – Cree Licenses GaN Power Patents to Nexperia; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER OPS FOR ABT EU345M; 24/04/2018 – Cree Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS IS TARGETED TO INCREASE ANNUAL REVENUES BY ABOUT $115 MLN IN FIRST 12 MONTHS POST ACQUISITION; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Rev $390M-$410M; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Cree Targets 4Q Loss 34c-38c Per Share; 06/03/2018 Cree Acquires Infineon RF Power Business

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $120,145 activity.

More notable recent Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Makes Cree (CREE) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cree and ON Semiconductor Announce Multi-Year Silicon Carbide Wafer Supply Agreement – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cree (CREE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWM, FIVE, ETSY, CREE – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cree to sell lighting division for $310 million – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CREE shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 108.05 million shares or 1.00% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 15,095 shares stake. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 0.02% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Banbury Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 3.81% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). M&T Comml Bank Corp holds 3,861 shares. Regions holds 0% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 345 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 65,962 shares. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 80 shares. Domini Impact Invests Ltd Llc owns 9,133 shares. Fruth has 11,200 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). 40,430 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Everett Harris And Ca reported 8,000 shares. 26,567 are held by Thrivent For Lutherans. Dorsey Wright And Assoc stated it has 34,457 shares.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46M and $268.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc. by 95,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $16.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated owns 0.35% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 65,518 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Artemis Invest Limited Liability Partnership invested in 2.50M shares or 1.72% of the stock. First Citizens Bankshares has invested 0.55% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) owns 84,421 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 10,715 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Shufro Rose & Communications Limited accumulated 12,361 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability invested 1.27% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Beach Invest Counsel Pa invested in 95,492 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 4,065 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Maryland Capital Management invested in 1.38% or 187,985 shares. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 43,508 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 0.59% or 2.62M shares. Greenwood Gearhart Inc invested 0.85% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 148,528 shares.