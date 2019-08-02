Firsthand Capital Management Holding In Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) Was Raised; At&T (T) Holder Spc Financial Has Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Rose

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $41.87. About 9.48M shares traded or 12.96% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May

Spc Financial Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc sold 13,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 26,581 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $834,000, down from 39,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.12. About 40.41M shares traded or 42.31% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for hot assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Cash Offers; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$57.9 BLN; 10/05/2018 – AT&T reportedly paid Michael Cohen for guidance on Time Warner deal; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$33.9 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.07 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma holds 0.09% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 17,401 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Com stated it has 3,451 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 189,831 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hallmark Cap holds 0.29% or 85,769 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Intrust Bank Na has 0.85% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rdl holds 0.66% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 30,628 shares. Northcoast Asset Lc has 0.07% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 32,008 shares. Churchill Management invested 0.38% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Foundry Limited Liability owns 1.08M shares. Capstone Inv Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.07% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Grp One Trading LP reported 80,926 shares stake. Iat Reinsurance reported 50,000 shares. 18,958 were accumulated by Regents Of The University Of California. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 1.04% stake. Td Capital Management Ltd reported 3,622 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57 million and $467.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,745 shares to 19,265 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 5,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Maximum Failure – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts: If You Want To Get Fit, Don’t Buy Fitbit Stock – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: When Even Bad Is Good Enough – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM And AT&T Announce Multi-Year Strategic Alliance – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Most Vital Indicators For AT&T – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.