Firsthand Capital Management Holding in Facebook (FB) Lifted as Stock Value Rose; Oneok (OKE) Holder Chickasaw Capital Management Has Raised Position

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 230,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 949,380 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.31M, up from 718,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $71.36. About 608,411 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50M, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $201.92. About 5.68M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/05/2018 – A Risk-Management Plan for Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – WHATSAPP SAYS IT IS NOT ASKING FOR NEW RIGHTS TO COLLECT PERSONAL INFORMATION WITH UPDATE TO TERMS OF SERVICE & PRIVACY POLICY; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Body parts of threatened wildlife illegally sold on Facebook; 14/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS 200 APPS SUSPENDED PENDING INVESTIGATION; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Adds Facebook, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS “FACEBOOK DATA WAS NOT USED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA AS PART OF SERVICES IT PROVIDED TO DONALD TRUMP PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN”; 26/03/2018 – Axios AM: Mike’s Top 10 – Exclusive poll: Facebook favorability – The long view – ���� 1 fun thing; 12/04/2018 – “Facebook right now is the epicenter of the data (scandal). I don’t think that they are the only company that has done this,” Patrick Armstrong, CIO at Plurimi Investment Managers, said; 29/05/2018 – Facebook VP & Chief AI Scientist LeCun on Advancing AI (Video); 11/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Congress to Act to Regulate Facebook and Protect Online Privacy, Not Merely Act as Enabler for CEO M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 150 shares. 164,950 were reported by Bollard Gru Ltd Llc. Polaris Greystone Financial Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.83% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 346,759 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Rbf Cap Limited Co stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Opus Inv owns 50,200 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. 8.36 million were reported by Kayne Anderson Capital Advsr Limited Partnership. Profund Advsrs Ltd Company reported 15,851 shares stake. Virginia Retirement System Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 70,400 shares. Schroder Management Grp accumulated 74,047 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs invested 0.37% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited has 18,166 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moody Bancshares Tru Division reported 471 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt has 7,739 shares. Fort Washington Advisors Inc Oh has 0.01% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 862,498 shares to 5.90M shares, valued at $194.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 48,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.40M shares, and cut its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46M and $268.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc. by 95,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $16.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Spinnaker Tru has 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,159 shares. Milestone Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Highland Ltd Liability has 0.89% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 70,305 shares. Hirtle Callaghan & Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Horseman Management owns 2.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 36,100 shares. Regis Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1,269 were accumulated by Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt. Leisure Mgmt has invested 0.62% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jabodon Pt Co stated it has 11,651 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. George Kaiser Family Foundation has invested 0.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gateway Advisory Lc reported 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hollencrest Capital holds 8,968 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Connors Investor Ser Incorporated reported 5,500 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt owns 14,307 shares. Ghp Advsrs Inc holds 0.13% or 6,176 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock. Cox Christopher K had sold 15,900 shares worth $2.39M. Shares for $7.97M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl.