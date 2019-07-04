Firsthand Capital Management Has Upped Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) Holding; Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Sentiment Is 1.16

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) stake by 200% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Firsthand Capital Management Inc acquired 100,000 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM)’s stock rose 10.07%. The Firsthand Capital Management Inc holds 150,000 shares with $6.14M value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. now has $209.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 3.09M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN

Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 37 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 32 decreased and sold their stock positions in Old Line Bancshares Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 8.52 million shares, up from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Old Line Bancshares Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 26 Increased: 26 New Position: 11.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Old Line Bank that provides banking services and products to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company has market cap of $449.51 million. It accepts a range of deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 15.13 P/E ratio. The firm offers commercial and industrial loans, including lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable financing, term and equipment loans, small business administration loans, standby letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial real estate loans; funds for the construction of single family residences, financing to builders for the construction of pre-sold homes, and loans for multi-family housing, as well as home equity and home improvement loans; land acquisition and development loans; and consumer installment loans.

Analysts await Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.54 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.54 per share. OLBK’s profit will be $9.20 million for 12.21 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Old Line Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.00% EPS growth.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp holds 2.08% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. for 686,871 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc owns 357,917 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. has 0.75% invested in the company for 75,536 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 0.54% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 265,700 shares.