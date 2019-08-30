Firsthand Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Ii (IIVI) by $4.44 Million; Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Holder Simcoe Capital Management Has Raised Stake

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ii (IIVI) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $37.89. About 114,941 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 08/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter lnterconnects; 19/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC llVl.O : DEUTSCHE BANK INITIATES WITH BUY, $56 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q EPS 45c; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Net $30.1M; 23/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 3RD CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 12/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 15/05/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA FOR ABOUT $85M IN CASH

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 150.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 689,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52 million, up from 456,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.61. About 193,183 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Rises Above Expectations As Attendance Increases — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in SeaWorld; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 08/05/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Exclusive: SeaWorld San Antonio president talks new messaging and momentum; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice

More notable recent II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “II-VI Incorporated Launches Faster Laser Processing Heads with Integrated Vision Systems for Precision Welds in Next Generation Automotive Manufacturing – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: IIVI, THO, APPN – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “II-VI (IIVI) Q4 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $493,496 activity.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46M and $268.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc. by 95,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $16.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold IIVI shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 55.88 million shares or 0.85% less from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group One Trading LP reported 90,253 shares stake. Moreover, State Street has 0.01% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Allstate Corp has 0.02% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 18,955 shares. Legal And General Grp Pcl reported 154,555 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 81,786 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co holds 23,602 shares. First Mercantile Tru owns 2,680 shares. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 29 shares. Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Corp invested in 283,411 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Paradigm Cap Mgmt Ny reported 287,600 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,600 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc holds 8,549 shares. Hgk Asset Management Inc invested in 0.12% or 10,284 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication accumulated 1,600 shares.

More notable recent SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “SeaWorld Turns to Thrill Rides to Keep the Good Times Rolling – The Motley Fool” on August 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “3 Reasons To Like SeaWorld’s Stock – Benzinga” published on January 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SeaWorld San Diego traffic down in February – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “SeaWorld Splashes the Competition – Motley Fool” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 159 shares. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 23,322 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 126,992 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 1.10 million are owned by Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 32,869 shares. Quantbot Tech LP owns 1,253 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Convergence Inv Prtnrs Ltd owns 0.3% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 53,625 shares. The Texas-based Hbk Investments LP has invested 0.01% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). 287,500 were reported by Olstein Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 9,000 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 31,140 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company reported 66,811 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) or 73,696 shares.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $18.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.