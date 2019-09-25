Firsthand Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Viasat (VSAT); As F M C (FMC) Stock Rose, Glenview Capital Management Has Decreased by $138.50 Million Its Holding

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Viasat Inc. (VSAT) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $76.46. About 93,344 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA SYSTEMS DIVISION TO BUY VIASAT’S LARGE-DIAMETER GEO; 15/05/2018 – SAS introduces high-speed Wi-Fi on flights to keep up with competitors; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 17/04/2018 – Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) Becomes Master Agent Partner of Viasat Business Internet Services; 08/03/2018 SES SA SESFg.LU – ALCAN, ISOTROPIC SYSTEMS AND VIASAT TO DEVELOP APPLICATION-SPECIFIC ANTENNAS TO SERVE O3B MPOWER CUSTOMER EDGE TERMINALS; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Product Line; 27/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Rev $439.7M; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 1.69M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 7.48 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $620.32 million, down from 9.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $87.3. About 174,427 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – FMC CORP – MARK DOUGLAS, PRESIDENT OF FMC AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 09/03/2018 – PELAMBRES UNION REJECTS ANTOFAGASTA WAGE OFFER IN CHILE: FMC; 09/03/2018 FMC Announces Executive Leaders For Planned New Lithium Materials Company, Appoints New FMC Chief Financial Officer; 17/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – HAS APPOINTED DIETER SCHENK AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD; 30/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Sara Ponessa as General Counsel for FMC Lithium; 09/03/2018 – FMC SAYS BRONDEAU TO BE CHAIRMAN OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO; 04/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Net $267.2M

More notable recent Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Viasat Offers Business Aviation Customers Double the Speeds on its Ku Advanced Network – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Viasat Gives International Sales Opportunities to its Telecom Channel Partners – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ViaSat (VSAT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Viasat (VSAT) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46M and $259.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 4,000 shares to 4,016 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold VSAT shares while 58 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 54.01 million shares or 6.24% less from 57.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac owns 84,984 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Shelton Cap Mgmt reported 3,110 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 17,883 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 187 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 50 shares. Nwq Inv Management Ltd Company reported 196,041 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0.05% or 32,504 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 22,061 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co reported 10,003 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 18,177 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 158,399 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 758,061 shares. Pure Fincl Advsrs reported 3,107 shares. Meeder Asset Management owns 992 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold FMC shares while 142 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 109.73 million shares or 1.74% less from 111.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Mngmt has 0.03% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 279 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 58,497 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Andra Ap accumulated 63,100 shares. Bowen Hanes has 1.64% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 459,972 shares. Manchester Lc has 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Boston Prtn has 5.04M shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Moreover, Weybosset Research And Limited Liability Corp has 4.19% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 86,887 shares. Brown Advisory holds 3,055 shares. Parkside Fin State Bank Trust owns 108 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% or 95 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Lc holds 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) or 250 shares. 29,641 are held by Dnb Asset Management As. 11,741 are held by Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Ameriprise owns 4.07M shares.

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are FMC Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:FMC) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “TechnipFMC to split into 2 companies just 3 years after multibillion-dollar merger – Houston Business Journal” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stay Long FMC: Forget Lithium, Crop Protection Is Where It’s At – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 18.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.98 per share. FMC’s profit will be $104.35 million for 27.28 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.81% negative EPS growth.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Univar Inc by 1.34M shares to 5.74M shares, valued at $126.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).