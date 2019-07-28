Firsthand Capital Management Has Increased Ii (IIVI) Holding by $4.44 Million; Share Value Declined; Mettler Toledo (MTD) Holder Page Arthur B Trimmed Stake

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo (MTD) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 466 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 661 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 1,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Mettler Toledo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $15.57 during the last trading session, reaching $775.11. About 334,676 shares traded or 96.77% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 26.40% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ii (IIVI) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57 billion market cap company. It closed at $40.41 lastly. It is down 19.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q Rev $295M-$305M; 23/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Acquire CoAdna, a Leader in Wavelength Selective Switches; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C, EST. 49C; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA, A LEADER IN WAVELENGTH SELECTIVE SWITCHES; 19/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC llVl.O : DEUTSCHE BANK INITIATES WITH BUY, $56 TARGET PRICE; 15/05/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 15/03/2018 – II-VI: 3-D Sensing, Silicon Carbide, EUV Prompt Davidson to Say Buy — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $60.25 million activity. SPOERRY ROBERT F sold $11.19 million worth of stock or 16,713 shares. $735,900 worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares were sold by SALICE THOMAS P. $22.59M worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) was sold by FILLIOL OLIVER A. Shares for $255,744 were sold by Chu Wah-Hui on Tuesday, February 12. 670 shares were sold by Vadala Shawn, worth $448,900. The insider Magloth Christian sold $1.00 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability stated it has 74,208 shares. First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.01% or 465 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 31,602 shares. Legacy Private Communications holds 0.61% or 7,121 shares. First Savings Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 1,105 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). 35 are held by Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc. Signaturefd Ltd Company accumulated 155 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.01% or 1,888 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Preferred Limited Liability Corp owns 106 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 100,929 shares. 3,436 are owned by Blair William & Il. Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.36% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 4,900 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $493,496 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold IIVI shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 55.88 million shares or 0.85% less from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 158,500 are owned by Scout Inc. The Virginia-based Yorktown Rech Communication has invested 0.08% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 200 shares. York Cap Ltd Com stated it has 218,569 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 188,603 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Fmr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 87 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank owns 860 shares. Vanguard Grp has 0.01% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Voloridge Investment Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 38,221 shares. One Trading LP has 90,253 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp holds 0.02% or 418,066 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 5,984 shares. First Trust Advisors LP invested 0% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Weiss Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.29% or 90,339 shares in its portfolio.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46M and $268.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc. by 95,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $16.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

