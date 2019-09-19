Firsthand Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) by $1.69 Million as Share Price Declined; Southport Management Decreased Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stake as Share Price Rose

Firsthand Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $472.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $181.64. About 12.51M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce and technology giant Alibaba Group is planning for a stock listing in China, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter; 06/03/2018 – Info Age (GB): EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba executive discusses the importance of the cloud to the enterprise EXCLUSIVE: The importance o; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks $2.7 Billion to Challenge Tesla; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Aeon, Japan’s biggest retailer by sales, will join forces with an Alibaba-backed technology company to develop models for stores in China powered by artificial intelligence. The Japanese group operates about 430 supermarkets, convenience stores and other locations in China; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA 4Q REV. 61.93B YUAN, EST. 58.96B YUAN; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY REVENUE WAS RMB61,932 MILLION (US$9,873 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 61%; 09/04/2018 – Chairman of Alibaba Affiliate Ant Financial Steps Down; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26B, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $100.53. About 514,335 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $204.46M for 23.06 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Keysight Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Keysight Accelerates Market Introduction of 5G Devices in U.S. with Leading Number of 5G New Radio (NR) Conformance Test Cases Approved by PTCRB – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Keysight +7% after beats, in-line view – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Keysight gets Street-high targets after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisor Ltd Co, California-based fund reported 3,051 shares. Moreover, Old Dominion has 1.14% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.06% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Maplelane Limited Company reported 80,001 shares. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 33,214 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.04% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Enterprise Financial Ser, a Missouri-based fund reported 11 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 23,411 shares. 10,786 were reported by M&T National Bank. Aurora Invest Counsel invested in 0.67% or 15,615 shares. Valley National Advisers reported 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Incorporated has 21,749 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 0.02% or 3,293 shares. Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 35,424 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 37.22 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46 million and $259.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zscaler Inc. by 50,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Postponement of the Hong Kong Listing of Alibaba Stock Is Nothing But a Blip – Investorplace.com” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Alibaba (BABA) Analyst Day a Possible Catalyst – KeyBanc – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Alibaba Stock Split: What BABA Investors Should Know About the 1-for-8 Proposal – Yahoo News” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Reasons to Buy Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.