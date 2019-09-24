Firsthand Capital Management Has Decreased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position; American Water Works Company (AWK) Sentiment Is 1.16

Firsthand Capital Management Inc decreased Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) stake by 33.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Firsthand Capital Management Inc sold 2,000 shares as Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Firsthand Capital Management Inc holds 4,000 shares with $7.58M value, down from 6,000 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc. now has $861.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.45% or $43.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1741.61. About 4.32 million shares traded or 32.24% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 08/03/2018 – Digiday: The Rundown: Amazon advertising delivers; 19/03/2018 – Amazon wants developers to add competitions and giveaways into video games; 22/05/2018 – Amazon under fire over facial recognition software; 23/05/2018 – The Amazon Vet Behind Italy’s Digital Renaissance (Video); 26/04/2018 – Amazon will stream Thursday Night Football for the next two seasons; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE SAYS THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL TO BE STREAMED GLOBALLY DURING THE 2018 & 2019 SEASONS TO OVER 100 MILLION AMAZON PRIME MEMBERS; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos took a robot dog for a walk at an annual robotics conference; 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans people for returning too much, but it shouldn’t act like a traditional retailer; 08/03/2018 – The Stand: Help on the way | Amazon vs. equal pay | Crowd-sourced strikes

American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 266 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 229 cut down and sold their stakes in American Water Works Company Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 146.26 million shares, up from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding American Water Works Company Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 14 to 13 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 195 Increased: 201 New Position: 65.

Among 5 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2311.67’s average target is 32.73% above currents $1741.61 stock price. Amazon had 11 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, September 23 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The rating was reinitiated by M Partners with “Buy” on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $233.04M for 24.20 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

Trellus Management Company Llc holds 8.11% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. for 51,600 shares. Partners Group Holding Ag owns 342,674 shares or 4.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc has 4.6% invested in the company for 197,161 shares. The Massachusetts-based Crow Point Partners Llc has invested 3.73% in the stock. Aureus Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 226,498 shares.

American Water Works Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $22.56 billion. The firm offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. It has a 38.91 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 81 surface water treatment plants with approximately 522 groundwater treatment plants and 1,022 groundwater wells; 121 wastewater treatment facilities, 1,284 treated water storage facilities, 1,433 pumping stations, 80 dams, and 49,635 miles of mains and collection pipes.