Firsthand Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Stock Price Declined; As Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) Valuation Declined, Oaktop Capital Management Ii LP Boosted by $590,000 Its Position

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The hedge fund held 727,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51 million, up from 717,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Pro Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $56.57. About 387,543 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 13/04/2018 – Identiv Group Dinner Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 16; 15/03/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.23; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q EPS 68c; 21/03/2018 – Maxim’s Himalaya uSLlC Solution, the Industry’s Smallest Power Modules, Revolutionizes Design for Highly Space-Constrained Applications; 09/03/2018 – ROYALTY FLOW: MAXIM GROUP ADDED AS LEAD MANAGING SELLING AGENT; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 67C TO 73C, EST. 70C; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 20/03/2018 – Amadou (Andrew) Bah-Former Maxim Securities Group Broker Barred From Industry-Cleveland, OH; 14/03/2018 – Control4 at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q Rev $648.6M

Firsthand Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.58 million, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $848.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $1716.15. About 2.16M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – From the World’s Most Sought-After Public Speaker and Best-Selling Author of The 5 Second Rule, Kick Ass with Mel Robbins is Now Available Exclusively on Audible; 04/04/2018 – Battling the Amazon Effect, Manufacturers Embrace the Role of Retailer; 29/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON PAYS LITTLE OR NO TAXES; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Technologies has won a patent for a marketplace that offers data feeds, including bitcoin transactions. #CNBCCrypto; 08/03/2018 – Amazon to sell commodities directly in Brazil, sources say; 01/05/2018 – The moves will begin the process of more fully integrating the Amazon and Whole Foods businesses; 17/05/2018 – Tech lessons from Amazon’s battle in Seattle; 21/05/2018 – QuickLogic EOS S3 Platform Enables Ultra-Low Power Amazon Alexa Support for Products Using Qualcomm Bluetooth Audio SoCs; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s director of applied science and Alexa Machine Learning highlights new skills coming to Alexa; 13/03/2018 – U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION SAYS AMAZON RECALLS PORTABLE POWER BANKS DUE TO FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46 million and $259.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 10,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 93.27 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp, which manages about $426.23 million and $465.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 241,843 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $169.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.