Firsthand Capital Management Has Boosted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $5.34 Million; Market Value Declined; Olstein Capital Management LP Stake in Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Has Increased by $2.60 Million as Stock Declined

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $904.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $11.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1829.02. About 295,967 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 07/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos unseats Bill Gates on Forbes 2018 richest billionaires list; 15/03/2018 – In Their Push to Lure Amazon, Cities Face Unintended Demands; 27/03/2018 – Casino and Amazon to Join Forces for Paris Grocery Service; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Veteran Heads to Airbnb; 27/03/2018 – High stakes Amazon places its […]; 17/05/2018 – NECN: Amazon Has Finished Visiting the 20 Contenders for Its New HQ; 29/05/2018 – Protesters at Amazon shareholder meeting to fly a plane with a banner reading: ‘Bezos needs a boss’

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 78.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 81,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 185,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96M, up from 103,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $789.67M market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.31. About 7,451 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) or 25,566 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 110,000 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr, Iowa-based fund reported 17,653 shares. Dean Capital Mgmt stated it has 30,915 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd accumulated 97,846 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 164,400 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Kennedy Mngmt holds 0.07% or 97,666 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). City Hldg has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Pinebridge Ltd Partnership reported 37,721 shares. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.04% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Dean Invest Ltd Company, Ohio-based fund reported 160,445 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of holds 0% or 5,300 shares.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regal (NYSE:RBC) by 4,180 shares to 89,500 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,800 shares, and cut its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 1.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 17 are owned by Hoertkorn Richard Charles. 4,642 were accumulated by Institute For Wealth Limited Liability. Riverpark Advsr accumulated 3,656 shares. Counsel Inc accumulated 3.05% or 4,660 shares. 51 were reported by Ranger Mgmt L P. Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dorsey Whitney Trust Co Ltd Liability invested in 0.49% or 1,749 shares. The New York-based Braun Stacey has invested 2.64% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 107 were accumulated by Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt. Redwood Invs Ltd stated it has 1.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Paradigm Advisors Ltd Co reported 1,087 shares. Canandaigua Savings Bank & Tru Commerce owns 0.53% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,560 shares. Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cordasco Ntwk reported 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).