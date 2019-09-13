Firsthand Capital Management Cut Its Facebook (FB) Holding as Market Value Rose; Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Envestnet Asset Management Boosted Stake

Firsthand Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.65 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $187.21. About 7.27M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – FB: RAMPING UP FACT-CHECKING TO FIGHT FALSE NEWS ON ELECTIONS; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook won’t be paying publishers an annual fee for their stuff; 26/03/2018 – The FTC declined to confirm last week that it was investigating Facebook and whether it violated a consent decree the tech company signed with the agency in 2011; 28/03/2018 – “FACEBOOK TO STOP PROVIDING INFORMATION FROM ITS PLATFORM TO DATA BROKERS, SOURCES SAY” $FB cc: Criteo $CRTO; 06/03/2018 – Facebook eyes change of tune with music videos; 02/05/2018 – Facebook’s Undiminished Ambitions; 11/05/2018 – FB: Facebook looking at “creating its own digital token,” @alexeheath reports over on @cheddar – ! $FB; 24/03/2018 – Facebook’s privacy woes are just the tip of the iceberg, Recode’s Ed Lee told CNBC’s “On the Money”; 23/04/2018 – Jeffrey Gundlach, the market’s “bond king,” announced bets on a gas exploration and production ETF and against Facebook; 09/04/2018 – Ailman Says Facebook Crisis Fueled by Zuckerberg Star Status

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 170,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 1.44M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $178.94 million, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $121.82. About 2.68M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Appeal Court Affirms Dismissal of Suit Against Chevron Subsidiary; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL; 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 105,642 shares. Amer Century Cos has invested 0.68% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc has 21,782 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Somerville Kurt F, Massachusetts-based fund reported 41,328 shares. Greenwood Gearhart holds 2% or 60,042 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 451,633 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Kanawha Capital Management Llc owns 96,241 shares. Clear Street Mkts Ltd has 31,011 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement invested in 0.86% or 360,935 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd invested in 320,993 shares. Cibc World Incorporated has 153,374 shares. Botty Investors Limited Liability Com invested in 0.23% or 5,815 shares. Pitcairn reported 0.15% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Voloridge Inv Mgmt Lc holds 51,044 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. American Research Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 57,198 shares.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $79.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6,476 shares to 89,681 shares, valued at $18.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 54,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,470 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity (FSTA).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.13 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 40,000 shares. Raging Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 106,780 shares. 18,214 are held by Paradigm Fincl Ltd Liability. Eagle Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 4.73 million shares or 3.19% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Company Ltd has 1.4% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 86,323 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 1.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 317,221 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Centre Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 3.78% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 81,319 shares. Westover Limited Com holds 0.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2,345 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank & Tru has 0.18% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,926 shares. Of Virginia Va has 1,623 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 19,223 shares. Qci Asset Management Incorporated New York stated it has 1.83% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Vestor Limited accumulated 36,833 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management accumulated 32,600 shares or 1.29% of the stock.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46M and $259.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Match Group Inc. by 50,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $10.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.