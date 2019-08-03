Firsthand Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Cree (CREE); As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Value Declined, Evergreen Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $470,106

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 2,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 31,446 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, up from 28,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72M shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG EXITED BABA, DQ, SIMO, MU, WFC IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – XIAOZHU.COM SAYS ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FLIGGY, THE TRAVEL BRAND UNDER ALIBABA GROUP ON APRIL 24; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba, an existing investor in Paytm E-Commerce, is also putting in $45 million in the round; 10/04/2018 – Dubai’s Alibabacoin says Alibaba has no monopoly on ‘magic’ name; 14/03/2018 – Hangzhou may build road for autonomous-driving cars, sources say; may benefit Alibaba, Geely

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cree Inc. (CREE) by 57.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 218,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47 million, up from 138,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $60.05. About 698,931 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – FUNDED DEAL FROM CASH AND BORROWINGS ON ITS REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss $240.6M; 15/03/2018 – Cree: C. Howard Nye Chooses Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – Cree Buys Assets of Infineon Technologies’ Radio Frequency Power Business for EUR 345M; 12/04/2018 – CREE INC – SIGNED A NON-EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE, ROYALTY-BEARING PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NEXPERIA BV; 29/05/2018 – ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/03/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $45; 04/05/2018 – CREE INC – ON APRIL 30, COMPENSATION COMMITTEE TERMINATED COMPANY’S SEVERANCE PLAN FOR SECTION 16 OFFICERS, DATED AUGUST 18, 2008 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – LED HPS Replacement Canopy Lights: HPS Color Temperature with CREE LED Technology Now Available from Access Fixtures

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 432,853 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $39.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Midstream Partners Lp by 29,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,825 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Alibaba Stock Can be Boosted by Digital-Ad Growth – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Alibaba (BABA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why You Should Look Past the Trade War and Buy Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $120,145 activity.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46 million and $268.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc. by 95,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $16.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CREE shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 108.05 million shares or 1.00% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 8,759 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shelton Cap Mgmt stated it has 396 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Stephens Inc Ar invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). First Manhattan holds 51 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc has invested 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). And Management Communications has 0.04% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 2,200 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.01% or 62,184 shares. 15,000 are owned by Amalgamated Comml Bank. Iridian Asset Mngmt Ltd Ct holds 3.25 million shares or 2.37% of its portfolio. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp Inc owns 118,357 shares. 147,885 are owned by Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Com. Principal Group Inc holds 460,219 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has 11,053 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 63,180 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 5,699 shares.