Firsthand Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Facebook (FB); Overlook Holdings LTD Has Raised Its Holding in Bidu Us (BIDU) by $7.78 Million

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 47,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 749,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44 million, up from 701,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $114.22. About 1.68M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/03/2018 – IQIYI INC ADS DEBUT AT $18.20 ON THE NASDAQ VS IPO PRICE OF $18/ADS; 02/04/2018 – CHONGQING SOKON INDUSTRY 601127.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING AUTOPILOT; 27/04/2018 – The News Is Good for Baidu — Heard on the Street; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu, Chongqing Sokon sign cooperation deal; 12/04/2018 – Baidu, Cogobuy’s Ingdan to jointly develop artificial intelligent network for internet-linked devices, sources say; 18/03/2018 – CHINA GREATWALL TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000066.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, SMART TECHNOLOGY; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO; 30/04/2018 – BAIDU REPORTS ADJUSTED PROFIT PER ADS $2.08 ON CLERICAL ISSUE; 18/05/2018 – CHINA’S BAIDU SAYS LU Ql STEPS DOWN AS COMPANY’S COO; 21/03/2018 – DU Recorder Exceeds 50 Million Users, Becomes the Fastest-Growing Screen Recorder App on Google Play

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50M, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/03/2018 – Facebook to Stream Gfinity E-Sports Series Online Through 2018; 09/03/2018 – Facebook is getting exclusive rights to 25 Major League Baseball games It’s the first time Facebook has had exclusive distribution rights to games from a major sports league; 25/04/2018 – Facebook earnings mean Facebook gets to talk about something besides Cambridge Analytica:; 25/04/2018 – Munster on $FB earnings: Most impressive is the daily active users number, which shrugged off the #deletefacebook campaign, finished up 13% y/y and inline with the Street; 05/04/2018 – CANADA PRIVACY COMMISSIONER, B.C. PRIVACY COMMISSIONER LAUNCH JOINT INVESTIGATION OF FACEBOOK AND AGGREGATEIQ; 08/05/2018 – Facebook to block foreign ads in Irish abortion referendum; 20/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on law firm investigating Facebook withdrawn; 20/03/2018 – Facebook facing a level of uncertainty it hasn’t seen before, Goldman Sachs says; 21/03/2018 – Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook could soon face higher taxes in Europe; 22/05/2018 – GOOD NEWS ON CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA IS THAT WOULD NO LONGER BE POSSIBLE SINCE 2014 FOR APP DEVELOPER TO ACCESS THAT LEVEL OF DATA-ZUCKERBERG

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Baidu & Geely Collaborate on Autonomous Driving Platform – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Baidu (BIDU) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on February 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Celebrate the Year of the Pig: Get Greedy for Baidu (BIDU) – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Did Snapchat’s Android Reboot Revive Snap in Q2? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ford’s Sales in China Fell Again, But It’s Not All Bad – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36 billion and $339.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease (NASDAQ:NTES) by 29,443 shares to 896,117 shares, valued at $216.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of stock. $788,374 worth of stock was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46M and $268.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc. by 95,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $16.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.