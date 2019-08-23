Firsthand Capital Management Boosted Position in Cree (CREE) as Stock Declined; Portland General Electric Co (POR) Shares Rose While Dean Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cree Inc. (CREE) by 57.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 218,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47 million, up from 138,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $47.03. About 2.96M shares traded or 87.32% up from the average. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 04/05/2018 – CREE INC – ON APRIL 30, COMPENSATION COMMITTEE TERMINATED COMPANY’S SEVERANCE PLAN FOR SECTION 16 OFFICERS, DATED AUGUST 18, 2008 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Cree Brings Highest Reliability to Broadest Family of Metal COB LED Designs; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q EPS 34c-38c; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT WILL TAKE NECESSARY LEGAL MEASURES IN ORDER TO PROTECT LEGAL RIGHTS OF THE COMPANY AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Cree Targets 4Q Loss 34c-38c Per Share; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CREE); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Years; 12/04/2018 – Cree Licenses GaN Power Patents to Nexperia; 20/03/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $45; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER OPS FOR ABT EU345M

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Portland General Electric Co (POR) by 70.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 35,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 14,810 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $768,000, down from 49,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Portland General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.08. About 160,630 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR); 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MLN VS $530 MLN; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46 million and $268.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc. by 95,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $16.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.