Firstenergy (FE) Stock Rose While Sasco Capital Decreased Stake; Addenda Capital Upped Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Position by $697,080; Shares Declined

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Firstenergy (FE) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 26,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 645,021 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.61M, down from 671,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Firstenergy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.37. About 2.17M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Request Is to Force Country’s Largest Grid Operator to Take Power From Certain Plants; 10/05/2018 – Penn Power’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions, Nuclear Operating: Operations Expected to Continue Normally; 12/03/2018 – Traverse Energy Roadshow Set By GMP First Energy for Mar. 19; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS FINANCIAL HELP FOR FES ENDS AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 25/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Intends to Permanently Deactivate Two Nuclear Power Plants in Ohio and One in Pennsylvania; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Afrms FirstEnergy Corp. Rtgs On FES Bankruptcy Filing; 01/04/2018 – Trump Faces Test on Coal With FirstEnergy Appeal; 05/03/2018 – Met-Ed Line Crews and Other Personnel Continue to Make Repairs Following Severe Winter Storm; 15/05/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CEO COMMENTS ON UPGRADING TRANSMISSION SYSTEM

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 18,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 451,174 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.73M, up from 432,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.75. About 61,475 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,859 shares to 51,475 shares, valued at $10.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 5,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,949 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 438,957 shares to 2.41 million shares, valued at $37.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 578,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Perrigo Company Plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 7.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $399.59M for 16.00 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.31% EPS growth.