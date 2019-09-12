Firstenergy (FE) Stake Raised by Windsor Capital Management Llc; Clough Capital Partners LP Holding in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Increased as Stock Declined

Windsor Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 169.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windsor Capital Management Llc bought 14,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 23,587 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 8,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windsor Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $47.71. About 1.95M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 12/03/2018 – Traverse Energy Roadshow Set By GMP First Energy for Mar. 19; 15/04/2018 – The American Petroleum Institute joined the queue of entities opposed to bailing out FirstEnergy Solutions, a struggling coal and nuclear utility; 25/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Certification Letter with NRC Affirming Plans to Deactivate Three Nuclear Generating Plants; 31/05/2018 – ERO Copper Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Jun. 4; 24/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Three Times Average; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Unit, Its Subsidiaries and FENOC to Receive Assistance From FirstEnergy on Key Business Matters During the Restructuring Process; 17/03/2018 – Petrolia Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Mar. 23; 22/03/2018 – JCP&L Line Crews and Other Utility Personnel Continue Restoration Process Following Third Nor’easter to Impact Service Area; 11/05/2018 – Clean TeQ Holdings Roadshow Set By GMP FirstEnergy for May. 18; 02/04/2018 – FirstEnergy generation subs file for Chapter 11

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 89.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 45,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 96,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.48M, up from 50,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $104.76. About 1.10 million shares traded or 25.75% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 15/03/2018 – HDFC BANK COMPLETED ISSUE OF INR23B 2025 BONDS AT 8.10%; 26/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes fixed deposit rates, loans set to get costlier too; 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: TOI; 09/04/2018 – HDFC: REVISION IN RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE; 04/05/2018 – RAJ OIL MILLS LTD RAJS.NS – SRA APPROVES TRANSFER OF FUNDS FROM ESCROW ACCOUNT WITH HDFC BANK TO CURRENT BANK ACCOUNT OF CO; 02/04/2018 – HDFC TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS ON APRIL 30; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS DIDN’T SELL ANY LOANS DURING 4Q; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC Bank blocks all its cards to buy/trade cryptocurrencies – PTI in Economic Times; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONAL PROVISION BEING DONE VOLUNTARILY; 22/03/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – APPOINTED RAHUL SHUKLA AS HEAD OF CORPORATE AND BUSINESS BANKING

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 8,290 shares to 17,230 shares, valued at $4.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,071 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Windsor Capital Management Llc, which manages about $493.80M and $217.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Iboxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond Etf (LQD) by 4,306 shares to 28,965 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ) by 15,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,480 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 474.43 million shares or 2.81% more from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal & General Gp Plc has invested 0.14% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 159,021 shares. Ci Invs Inc reported 784,352 shares stake. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora invested in 55 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding has 0.08% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 1.99 million shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of has 0.03% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Franklin Resource Incorporated invested 0.1% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd stated it has 455,333 shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Tru Division, Illinois-based fund reported 21,187 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 100,723 shares. Wagner Bowman stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). New York-based Jennison Associates Ltd has invested 0.15% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Commercial Bank reported 10,228 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 0.08% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 714,724 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 2,101 shares.

