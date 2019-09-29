Firstenergy (FE) Shares Rose While Gateway Advisory Has Lowered Its Stake by $367,500; Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (CY) Holder Kopp Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 41.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 8,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 12,086 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $517,000, down from 20,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $48.43. About 3.29M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Raising Stakes in Plea for Bailout of Nuclear, Coal; 28/03/2018 – Struggling FirstEnergy Solutions to Shutter Three Nuclear Plants; 05/03/2018 – Met-Ed Line Crews and Other Personnel Continue to Make Repairs Following Severe Winter Storm; 02/04/2018 – Kelt Exploration Roadshow Set By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 9; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions, Nuclear Operating: Operations Expected to Continue Normally; 10/05/2018 – Penn Power’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 29/03/2018 – API: FirstEnergy should stop misleading the public on grid reliability; 16/05/2018 – Water and Ice Available to JCP&L Customers; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Sees 2Q Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 57c; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Files Voluntary Petition for Chapter 11 Restructuring

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (CY) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 67,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 248,494 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.53M, down from 315,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.57 billion market cap company. It closed at $23.21 lastly. It is down 30.44% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY); 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June; 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.64M for 24.18 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold CY shares while 111 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 273.11 million shares or 7.12% less from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 591 shares. Cwm Limited Com owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.02% stake. Raymond James Advsr Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 1,572 were reported by Signaturefd Lc. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.07% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Frontier Mngmt Co Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Capital Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Castleark Lc reported 310,242 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 103,339 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0% or 41,918 shares. 8,844 were reported by Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Nomura Hldgs has 0.02% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Vanguard Group owns 0.03% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 35.10 million shares.

Gateway Advisory Llc, which manages about $271.34M and $388.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 941,118 shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $94.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 7.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $399.60 million for 16.36 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.31% EPS growth.