Firstenergy (FE) Shareholder Jet Capital Investors LP Decreased Its Stake; Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Holds Holding in Howard Hughes (HHC)

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 39.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 489,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 740,395 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.81 million, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.49. About 1.79M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 23.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 30/05/2018 – Secure Energy Services at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy; 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS `IMMEDIATE ACTION’ NEEDED TO KEEP PLANTS OPEN; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Backs FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.55; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY AFFIRMED BY FITCH; 07/05/2018 – FirstEnergy Will Energize New 138-Kilovolt Transmission Line and Substation Later This Mo; 06/03/2018 – Met-Ed Restoring Major Power Lines Following Severe Winter Storm; 28/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Deactivation Notice for 3 Competitive Nuclear Generating Plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania; 03/04/2018 – Fitch: FirstEnergy Corp.’s Ratings Unchanged by FirstEnergy Solutions’ Bankruptcy Filing; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy seeks emergency lifeline for U.S. nuclear, coal plants; 27/03/2018 – FirstEnergy: Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station Returns to Service Following Outage

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought 20,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.71M, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $129.75. About 292,388 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. FE’s profit will be $323.81 million for 17.82 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.96% negative EPS growth.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 30,492 shares to 45,792 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 154,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG).

