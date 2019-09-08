Firstenergy (FE) Shareholder Jet Capital Investors LP Decreased Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Southport Management Has Trimmed Stake in Air Lease (AL) by $343.49 Million as Stock Value Rose

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78M, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 662,881 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 39.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 489,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 740,395 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.81M, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.68. About 2.15M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy 1Q Rev $3B; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.61-EPS $3.91; 10/04/2018 – MedReleaf Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 17; 15/05/2018 – IKKUMA RESOURCES CORP IKM.V – HAS ENGAGED GMP FIRSTENERGY TO SELL NON-CORE PRODUCTION AND ADDITIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE ASSETS THROUGH A PUBLIC PROCESS; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES FIRSTENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 10/05/2018 – Mon Power’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 20/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Utilities Preparing for Winter Storm Forecast to Impact the Region Beginning Today; 18/05/2018 – Clean TeQ Holdings at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 30/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Responds to PJM Interconnection Reliability Study:; 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP – TWO-YEAR-PLUS LEAD TIME IS NEEDED TO MAKE PREPARATIONS FOR POTENTIAL PLANT DEACTIVATION

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 7.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $395.13M for 15.77 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.31% EPS growth.

More important recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 36% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com published article titled: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-V Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 166,169 shares to 480,800 shares, valued at $28.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS) by 284,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 565 are held by Hanson Mcclain Inc. First Midwest Bancshares Division has invested 0.14% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 112,072 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.05% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 145,153 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corporation has 0.07% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Hussman Strategic Advsrs has 1,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 713,402 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Atria Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Optimum Inv Advsrs holds 0% or 179 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). State Street reported 36.49 million shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp Tn accumulated 0% or 663 shares. Vanguard Grp accumulated 0.11% or 64.33 million shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc holds 970,440 shares. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Counsel Lc Ny has invested 1.46% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Amp Capital Investors Limited invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Clearbridge Invs reported 0.03% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 4,147 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Intl holds 0.05% or 3.63 million shares in its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Ltd owns 76,940 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Mgmt Lc owns 7,734 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1,743 were reported by American Group Inc Inc. 9,286 are held by Petrus Trust Com Lta. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsr LP has invested 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Raymond James Tru Na holds 9,659 shares. Davenport & Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 12,605 shares. Lazard Asset Lc invested in 0.02% or 354,174 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Corp owns 138,700 shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank owns 11,584 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of First of Eight Boeing 787-10 Aircraft to Vietnam Airlines – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Airbus A330-900neo Aircraft to Hi Fly – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Air Lease Boasts Record Aircraft Investment Despite Manufacturer Delays – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Examining Air Lease Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $147.83 million for 7.76 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.