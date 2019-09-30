Firstenergy (FE) Shareholder Fir Tree Has Lowered Holding by $52.19 Million; Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Position Has Raised by Cabot Wealth Management Inc

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 34.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 5,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 20,865 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60M, up from 15,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 544,184 shares traded or 4.79% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizable CBD Extractions; 19/04/2018 – ADVISERS VOTE 13-0 GW PHARMA DRUG’S BENEFITS OUTWEIGH RISKS; 26/03/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Preclinical Data in Neuropsychopharmacology Demonstrating Effect of Cannabidiol Gel Treatment in Reduction of Relapse in an Addiction Model; 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT…; 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively; 17/04/2018 – GW cannabis-derived epilepsy drug gets positive FDA staff review; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 19/04/2018 – Epidiolex would be the first drug on the U.S. market derived from the cannabis plant

Fir Tree Inc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 30.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc sold 1.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 2.89 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.71M, down from 4.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $48.14. About 2.29 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 07/03/2018 – JCP&L Continuing Massive Restoration Effort as New, Powerful Storm Impacts New Jersey; 07/05/2018 – FirstEnergy Will Energize New 138-Kilovolt Transmission Line and Substation Later This Mo; 05/04/2018 – NIRS: Ratepayers Should Not Get “Stuck With Check” In Form Of Multi-Billion-Dollar Bailout For Bankrupt FirstEnergy; 01/04/2018 – Trump Faces Test on Coal With FirstEnergy Appeal; 13/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on FirstEnergy Ohio’s Davis-Besse reactor withdrawn; 30/05/2018 – Secure Energy Services at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES MURRAY ENERGY’S CFR TO CAA1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – FIRST ENERGY METALS LTD – HAS APPOINTED GURMINDER SANGHA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMPANY TO REPLACE PETERS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 10/05/2018 – Ohio Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 474.43 million shares or 2.81% more from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 121,417 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corp reported 216,050 shares. Kistler reported 0.04% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% or 22,161 shares. Paragon Management Limited Liability reported 22 shares stake. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated stated it has 1,550 shares. Shelton Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 26,697 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 679 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 16,922 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insurance Of America stated it has 1,452 shares. Moreover, Eqis Capital Mgmt has 0.04% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). 1.99 million were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui. 5,019 were accumulated by Nuwave Investment Ltd Liability Com. Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company has 12,772 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fin owns 716,088 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 7.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $399.59M for 16.26 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.31% EPS growth.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $474.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 77,963 shares to 411,368 shares, valued at $12.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 5,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,482 shares, and cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH).

