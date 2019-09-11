Firstenergy (FE) Shareholder Fir Tree Has Cut Holding; Hood River Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Rent (RCII) by $2.85 Million as Stock Value Rose

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rent (RCII) by 21.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 142,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 802,484 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.75M, up from 659,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $26.14. About 666,874 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 25/05/2018 – Engaged Capital: In Light of Rent-A-Center Review of Alternatives, Engaged Waived Right to Nominate Carol McFate to Board; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 BUSINESS UPDATES; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center expects decision on buyout bids by second quarter; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’

Fir Tree Inc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 20.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc sold 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 4.13M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.94M, down from 5.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 5.83 million shares traded or 49.77% up from the average. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 07/03/2018 – JCP&L Continuing Massive Restoration Effort as New, Powerful Storm Impacts New Jersey; 10/05/2018 – Penn Power’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 09/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Ohio Utilities Launch Energy Audit Program to Help Customers Save; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: FirstEnergy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 15/05/2018 – FirstEnergy CEO Jones Addresses Shareholders; 06/03/2018 – Met-Ed Restoring Major Power Lines Following Severe Winter Storm; 05/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N – MET-ED EXPECTS MAJORITY OF CUSTOMERS TO BE RESTORED TO SERVICE BY LATE TONIGHT; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Raising Stakes in Plea for Bailout of Nuclear, Coal; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Pleas for Bailout, Exxon Bids High: Energy Wrap; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Asks U.S. for Emergency Aid to Keep Plants Open

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 7.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $393.26 million for 15.79 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Limited owns 7,708 shares. Charles Schwab Inc reported 2.19M shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 3.43M shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Luminus Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4.06% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.06% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). First Manhattan Company holds 800 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0.08% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Moors And Cabot owns 25,208 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 1.01 million shares. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.08% or 713,402 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 565 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 111,867 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 19,704 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Lc Tn holds 663 shares.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 54,696 shares to 204,165 shares, valued at $8.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 28,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 731,141 shares, and cut its stake in A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hood River Management owns 0.84% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 802,484 shares. Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Campbell And Inv Adviser Ltd owns 12,053 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 29,362 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 34,897 shares. Charles Schwab Investment reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 42,800 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 52,433 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has 747 shares. Moreover, Element Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 24,064 shares. 4,821 are held by Federated Investors Pa. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 134,384 shares. Wellington Management Gp Llp has 182,057 shares.

