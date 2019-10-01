Firstenergy (FE) Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Stake; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Lifted Position in Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA)

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 113,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 2.91 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.69M, up from 2.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.23. About 5.88 million shares traded or 47.09% up from the average. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 05/04/2018 – Trump Says Emergency Aid Sought by FirstEnergy to Be Examined; 25/04/2018 – FITCH: FIRSTENERGY RATINGS UNCHANGED BY PROPOSED FES SETTLEMENT; 01/04/2018 – FirstEnergy nuclear, coal plant units file for bankruptcy protection; 24/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $37 FROM $35; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Voluntary Petition for Chapter 11 Restructuring; 07/05/2018 – FirstEnergy Nearing Completion of Transmission Line Project to Support Northern Ohio; 10/05/2018 – Ohio Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 16/04/2018 – FirstEnergy to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Teleconference; 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP – COMPANY SEEKS POLICY SOLUTIONS AS ALTERNATIVE TO DEACTIVATION

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 213,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.64 million, up from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Trust Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 1.36M shares traded or 12.35% up from the average. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 05/03/2018 Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 05/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Celebrates Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company By Ringing The NYSE Closing Bell; 09/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Supports The 2018 “Success Starts With Hope Breakfast” For Boys Hope Girls Hope Of Arizona; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q REV. $175.7M, EST. $175.4M; 28/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Rings NYSE Closing Bell To Celebrate Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company; 29/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 24/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl – DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME PER UNIT OF 1.06 CENTS WAS RECORDED FOR 4QFY2018; 19/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Monthly Fact Sheet; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship; 05/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Issue of Equity

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $3.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Res Prop (NYSE:EQR) by 46,165 shares to 328,835 shares, valued at $24.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $735.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 342,035 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $95.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 136,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 555,194 shares, and cut its stake in Chart Inds Inc.