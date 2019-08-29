Firstenergy (FE) Shareholder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Increased Position by $1.21 Million; Newpark Res (NR) Holding Held by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 28,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 537,247 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.58 million, up from 508,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 1.21 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 24/05/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS SAYS NONE OF CO’S THREE NUCLEAR PLANTS RECEIVED A COMMITMENT IN PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP – COMPANY SEEKS POLICY SOLUTIONS AS ALTERNATIVE TO DEACTIVATION; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Transformation to Fully Regulated Utility Company with Stronger Financials and Customer-Focused Growth Moves; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy 1Q Rev $3B; 05/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N – MET-ED LINE CREWS AND OTHER PERSONNEL CONTINUE TO MAKE REPAIRS FOLLOWING SEVERE WINTER STORM; 06/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY 2018 FORECAST INCLUDES NO BENEFIT FROM TAX REFORM; 27/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP – 908-MEGAWATT PLANT IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT ABOUT 20 PERCENT POWER; 08/03/2018 – JCP&L Remains Focused on Restoring Longest-Duration Outages; 11/05/2018 – Clean TeQ Holdings Roadshow Set By GMP FirstEnergy for May. 18

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NR) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 212,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.81% . The institutional investor held 3.29 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.14M, up from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Newpark Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.95M market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 163,003 shares traded. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has declined 28.02% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.02% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 04/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Planned General Counsel Succession; 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Anthony J. Best Named as New Chairman; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $223.0M; 10/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C; 26/04/2018 – Newpark 1Q EPS 8c; 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces New Chairman

More notable recent Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Newpark Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:NR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newpark Resources +9% despite Q2 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fluids Business Keeps Newpark Resources Rolling – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About McEwen Mining Inc (MUX) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Newpark Appoints New Fluids Systems President – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 54,925 shares to 235,475 shares, valued at $10.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spire Inc by 17,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 860,149 shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold NR shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 101.25 million shares or 15.96% more from 87.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 6,057 shares. Arosa Cap Mngmt Lp accumulated 0.17% or 101,328 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) for 119,267 shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 19,490 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Eaton Vance Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 175,309 shares. 549,020 are held by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher &. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 956,821 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank holds 0% or 13,167 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp invested in 0% or 11,444 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) for 62,163 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 9.11 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 8,125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) holds 0.02% or 41,890 shares in its portfolio.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9,789 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $105.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 3,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,820 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

More news for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Is FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE:FE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 25, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp, a Delaware-based fund reported 29,739 shares. 2,283 are held by Kistler. 14,395 were reported by Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Com. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 1.62 million shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 703,460 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.05% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Bragg Advisors Inc has 17,210 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.06% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Kbc Nv holds 0.1% or 301,131 shares. Chevy Chase Tru holds 0.09% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) or 537,247 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 97,981 shares. Amer Century Cos Inc has invested 0.02% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Adage Capital Group Ltd Llc accumulated 2.66 million shares. Miles Capital reported 7,010 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).