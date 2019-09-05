Firstenergy (FE) Shareholder Carlson Capital LP Cut Stake as Market Value Rose; Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Position by $15.03 Million

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 64.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36M, down from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.97B market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $5.95 during the last trading session, reaching $166.03. About 1.27M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 206,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 835,633 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.77M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 855,565 shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions, Nuclear Operating: Operations Expected to Continue Normally; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES MURRAY ENERGY’S CFR TO CAA1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – JCP&L Establishes Estimated Restoration Times; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Request Is to Force Country’s Largest Grid Operator to Take Power From Certain Plants; 12/04/2018 – BTL Group at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy: Competitive Subsidiaries Voluntarily File for Restructuring Under Chapter 11; 09/04/2018 – Kelt Exploration at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 02/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SUES ENERGY REGULATOR AFTER FILING FOR BANKRUPTCY; 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP – TWO-YEAR-PLUS LEAD TIME IS NEEDED TO MAKE PREPARATIONS FOR POTENTIAL PLANT DEACTIVATION; 15/05/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CEO COMMENTS ON UPGRADING TRANSMISSION SYSTEM

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU) by 260,000 shares to 460,000 shares, valued at $19.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqiyi Inc by 686,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 776,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (Put) (NYSE:MET).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.08 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 7.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $399.57M for 15.72 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.31% EPS growth.

