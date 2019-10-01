Firstenergy (FE) Position Raised by Aviva Plc; Transamerica Financial Advisors Upped Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holding by $681,230 as Valuation Declined

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 77412.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc bought 6,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 6,201 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $687,000, up from 8 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $110.96. About 2.18 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 19/04/2018 – QUESTIONS REMAIN ON LLY’S BARCITINIB RISK/BENEFIT: STAFF REPORT; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM & LILLY REPORT AN ACADEMIC PACT WITH UNIVE; 04/04/2018 – Lilly’s Cyramza succeeds in late-stage liver cancer trial; 14/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – THERE WILL BE NO CHANGE TO LILLY’S 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE AS A RESULT OF DEAL; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 11,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 195,571 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.37M, up from 184,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $47.89. About 3.36 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 10/04/2018 – Closure of Coal-Fired Power Plants Accelerates, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/04/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS TO D FROM CC; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy 1Q Net $1.2B; 28/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Deactivation Notice for Three Competitive Nuclear Generating Plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania; 15/05/2018 – FirstEnergy CEO Jones Addresses Shareholders; 28/03/2018 – Struggling FirstEnergy Solutions to Shutter Three Nuclear Plants; 12/03/2018 – JCP&L Continuing Repairs in Hardest-Hit Areas Following Severe Winter Storms; 06/04/2018 – Penelec to Conduct Storm Restoration Drill to Help Employees Prepare for Severe Weather Events; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Request Is to Force Country’s Largest Grid Operator to Take Power From Certain Plants; 10/05/2018 – Potomac Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 92,000 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested in 4,000 shares. Reilly Advsrs Llc reported 1,639 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell invested in 0.73% or 113,663 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability invested in 8,721 shares. Pggm Invests invested in 34,264 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Axa stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moody Comml Bank Trust Division reported 130,127 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Webster Bancshares N A invested in 1,900 shares. 43,300 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Prescott Group Capital Lc, Oklahoma-based fund reported 3,200 shares. Arcadia Management Mi has invested 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested in 8,764 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sterling Inv Mngmt accumulated 5,655 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $24.37 million activity. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 474.43 million shares or 2.81% more from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 44,649 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.08% or 7.41M shares. Lmr Prtn Llp holds 32,434 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 0% or 1.57 million shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Com accumulated 16,621 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brookstone Cap Mngmt holds 0.02% or 6,460 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 6,338 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Fil Limited has invested 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Asset Mngmt One Ltd stated it has 413,585 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 4.32 million shares. Rare Limited invested in 1.34 million shares. Fir Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 12.38% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Bokf Na has invested 0.02% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 410,378 shares in its portfolio.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 94,536 shares to 87,763 shares, valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 15,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 802,646 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

