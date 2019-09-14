Firstenergy (FE) Position Maintained by Windsor Capital Management Llc; Valueact Holdings LP Position in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Has Decreased as Market Value Rose

Windsor Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 169.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windsor Capital Management Llc bought 14,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 23,587 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 8,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windsor Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.37. About 2.17M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 23/04/2018 – Agreement Also Affirms FirstEnergy’s Previously Announced Guarantees and Assurances of Certain FES Employee-Related Obligations; 03/05/2018 – Potomac Edison Boosts Fridge Recycling Incentive to $75; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades FirstEnergy Solutions To ‘D’; 02/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SEEKS TO GET OUT OF CERTAIN POWER CONTRACTS; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY RAISED FORECAST FOR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS; 05/04/2018 – BTL Group Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 12; 10/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Unit’s Collapse Casts Pall Over Nuveen Muni Holdings; 02/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SUES ENERGY REGULATOR AFTER FILING FOR BANKRUPTCY; 05/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N – MET-ED EXPECTS MAJORITY OF CUSTOMERS TO BE RESTORED TO SERVICE BY LATE TONIGHT; 20/03/2018 – JCP&L Preparing for Third Nor’easter that Could Impact Region

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 17.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.20M, down from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.12. About 240,908 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 474.43 million shares or 2.81% more from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Optimum Invest holds 0% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 181 shares. 46,491 are held by Miller Howard Invests Inc New York. Moreover, Aqr Cap Mgmt has 0.01% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 142,461 shares. Moreover, Prudential has 0.05% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Montana-based Da Davidson has invested 0.02% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.1% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Sasco Ct holds 2.62% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 645,021 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 10,969 shares stake. Bank Of Hawaii owns 5,779 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1.15M shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 589 shares. Moreover, Qs Investors Llc has 0.01% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Invesco Ltd owns 10.87M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Mariner Llc reported 5,270 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 65,017 shares.

Windsor Capital Management Llc, which manages about $493.80M and $217.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 9,381 shares to 60,600 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 8,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,038 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold HE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.40% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital holds 0.06% or 95,629 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 18,800 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated invested in 0% or 247,915 shares. Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Corp owns 1.67% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 81,100 shares. Ironwood Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Etrade Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 25,207 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 3,966 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 75,919 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Driehaus Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% or 5,768 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Llc reported 8,348 shares. Geode Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 1.19M shares. D E Shaw & stated it has 41,320 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 19,013 shares. Moody Bancshares Division holds 0.01% or 7,700 shares in its portfolio.