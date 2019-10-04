Firstenergy (FE) Position Maintained by Electron Capital Partners Llc; Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Legacy Private Trust Increased Stake by $638,000

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 163.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 6,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 10,287 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04M, up from 3,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $106.42. About 822,096 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s -Update; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.22; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Effective Income Tax Rate About 25.5%; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season; 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: STILL EARLY DAYS, BUT CHINESE MEASURES ARE HAVING POSITIVE EFFECT ON FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President And Chief Executive Officer; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS 10 PCT CAP ON INVESTMENT LENDING IS NOW REDUNANT GIVEN SLOWDOWN IN LENDING

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 113,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 2.91M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.69 million, up from 2.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.71. About 413,260 shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 05/04/2018 – Trump Says Emergency Aid Sought by FirstEnergy to Be Examined; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Request Is to Force Country’s Largest Grid Operator to Take Power From Certain Plants; 05/04/2018 – NIRS: Ratepayers Should Not Get “Stuck With Check” In Form Of Multi-Billion-Dollar Bailout For Bankrupt FirstEnergy; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings for FirstEnergy Solutions and Subs; 10/03/2018 – FirstEnergy’s JCP&L: Majority of All Customers to Be Restored by Late Monday; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Afrms FirstEnergy Corp. Rtgs On FES Bankruptcy Filing; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS: LETTER AFFIRMS DEACTIVATION PLANS; 09/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 – NJ Governor: Readout of Call Between Governor Phil Murphy and FirstEnergy President and CEO Chuck Jones; 31/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY NUCLEAR FILES VOLUNTARY PETITION FOR CHAPTER 11

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership, Michigan-based fund reported 1,314 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 1.45M shares or 0.27% of the stock. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation holds 0.32% or 604,721 shares. Clearbridge Lc owns 124,449 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has 0.02% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Liability invested 1.73% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Hrt Fin Ltd Com stated it has 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Federated Invsts Pa owns 300,130 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Com has invested 0.16% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Shelter Retirement Plan has 58,400 shares for 2.97% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain reported 749 shares stake. Burke Herbert Bankshares Tru holds 7,777 shares. Shelton Cap has 39,311 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 73,626 shares. Qs Investors Ltd invested 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $878.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 16,595 shares to 137,930 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 16,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,268 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538.

