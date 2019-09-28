Firstenergy (FE) Position Has Raised by Huber Capital Management Llc; Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Shareholder Blackhill Capital Has Boosted Stake

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 21,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 447,545 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.30M, up from 426,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.20 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 23/03/2018 – IPSEN RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR- RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 15/05/2018 – Standard Lithium Enters Into Option to Acquire Additional Land Package in Bristol Dry Lake; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – INCREASING 2018 NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RANGE FROM $3.15 – $3.30 TO $3.35 – $3.45; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/26/2018, 7:45 PM

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 348.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 95,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 122,600 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25 million, up from 27,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $48.43. About 3.29M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 6c-EPS 4c; 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP – COMPANY SEEKS POLICY SOLUTIONS AS ALTERNATIVE TO DEACTIVATION; 29/05/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Secret Weapon in U.S. Bailout Is Ex-Perry Adviser; 30/05/2018 – GENEL ENERGY PLC GENL.L : GMP FIRST ENERGY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 260P; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday,; 02/04/2018 – STEP Energy Services Roadshow Set By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 9; 18/05/2018 – Drone Delivery Canada at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy; 10/03/2018 – JCP&L Expects to Restore Customers from First Winter Storm by Late Tonight; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 67C, EST. 68C; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Files Voluntary Petition for Chapter 11 Restructuring

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $841.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 50,909 shares to 104,066 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 34,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,587 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 474.43 million shares or 2.81% more from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miller Howard Investments Inc owns 46,491 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Blair William & Il accumulated 5,564 shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 6,460 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank has 449 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech accumulated 346,111 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Loomis Sayles And Lp invested in 63,996 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 3,050 are held by Winslow Evans Crocker. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 2.23 million shares stake. 299,436 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group stated it has 56,317 shares. Panagora Asset has 77,022 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 6,780 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.06% or 4.76M shares. James Invest holds 45,673 shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.05% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 783,729 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei stated it has 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hedeker Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.78% or 27,066 shares. 138,713 are owned by Sandy Spring Bancorp. Endurant Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 86,297 shares stake. Bb&T Secs reported 592,891 shares. Osher Van De Voorde invested in 176,845 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 17,585 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cadence State Bank Na reported 10,309 shares stake. American & invested 0.2% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 170,226 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Welch Grp Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Beech Hill holds 3.02% or 126,700 shares. Moreover, Granite Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 31,398 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2.10M shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of stock was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.