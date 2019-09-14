Firstenergy (FE) Position Has Boosted by Windsor Capital Management Llc; Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Position in Wabtec (WAB) by $2.31 Million as Stock Rose

Windsor Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 169.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windsor Capital Management Llc bought 14,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 23,587 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 8,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windsor Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.37. About 2.17M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 11/05/2018 – JCP&L to Host Supplier Diversity Program for Veterans; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Announces Agreement in Principle with Creditors in FirstEnergy Solutions’ Chapter 11 Proceedings; 10/05/2018 – Penelec’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 25/04/2018 – FITCH: FIRSTENERGY RATINGS UNCHANGED BY PROPOSED FES SETTLEMENT; 09/03/2018 – JCP&L Establishes Estimated Restoration Times; 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS SEEKS EMERGENCY ORDER TO AVERT POWER CRIS; 20/03/2018 – JCP&L Preparing for Third Nor’easter that Could Impact Region; 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS SEEKS DOE ACTION UNDER SECTION 202; 07/03/2018 – JCP&L Continuing Massive Restoration Effort as New, Powerful Storm Impacts New Jersey; 27/03/2018 – FirstEnergy: Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station Returns to Service Following Outage

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 87.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 32,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 4,788 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $344,000, down from 37,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $75.18. About 1.13M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BBB- RATINGS TO WABTEC, OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – S&P PLACED WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Wabtec, With Senior Unsecured At Baa3, On Announced Merger With Ge Transportation; Outlook Negative; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Chairman Albert Neupaver Has Been Re-Appointed Executive Chairman; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $4.1 BLN

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Avoid Wabtec For Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date NYSE:WAB – GlobeNewswire” published on February 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “BNSF progresses on battery-electric locomotive – Dallas Business Journal” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Liked General Electric Stock Before, You Should Love It Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $4.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 32,550 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $25.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 14,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 603,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. WAB’s profit will be $192.79 million for 18.43 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Company reported 0.02% stake. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc owns 838 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 32 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc. Covington Inc invested 0.33% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs holds 0.01% or 12,268 shares. First Fincl In invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 83,073 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. West Chester Advsr Inc holds 4,417 shares. Mgmt Co has 82 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cap International Limited Ca holds 0.25% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 14,389 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Inc reported 0% stake. Sei Invests has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Schwerin Boyle Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 5,777 shares. Mariner Ltd has 5,893 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tctc Holdg Ltd invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. Shares for $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO also sold $1.19 billion worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares. Shares for $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 474.43 million shares or 2.81% more from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.03% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 363,414 shares. 403 are owned by Parkside Bank. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0.11% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 2.10M shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0.05% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Duncker Streett And accumulated 393 shares. Mason Street Limited Co invested 0.07% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Chevy Chase Inc owns 542,913 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 12,130 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 27,277 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 3,050 shares. Creative Planning holds 35,964 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Frontier Investment Management, a Texas-based fund reported 333,433 shares. Commercial Bank Of The West reported 0.18% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 380,228 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Mgmt accumulated 33,028 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Windsor Capital Management Llc, which manages about $493.80M and $217.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond Etf (IBND) by 34,892 shares to 8,218 shares, valued at $281,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ) by 15,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,480 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares J.P. Morgan Usd Emerging Markets Bond Etf (EMB).