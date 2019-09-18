Firstenergy (FE) Holding Raised by Windsor Capital Management Llc; Blue Chip Partners Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Decreased by $444,885

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 3,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 131,554 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.62M, down from 134,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $137.74. About 7.62 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE

Windsor Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 169.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windsor Capital Management Llc bought 14,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 23,587 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 8,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windsor Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 998,667 shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 15/05/2018 – FirstEnergy CEO Jones Addresses Shareholders; 05/04/2018 – NIRS: Ratepayers Should Not Get “Stuck With Check” In Form Of Multi-Billion-Dollar Bailout For Bankrupt FirstEnergy; 28/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Plans to Shut Down Three Nuclear Power Plants by 2021; 10/05/2018 – Ohio Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy 1Q EPS $2.54; 26/03/2018 – FIRST ENERGY METALS LTD – HAS APPOINTED GURMINDER SANGHA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMPANY TO REPLACE PETERS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 15/04/2018 – The American Petroleum Institute joined the queue of entities opposed to bailing out FirstEnergy Solutions, a struggling coal and nuclear utility; 01/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Generation Units File for Bankruptcy After Seeking Federal Bailout; 05/04/2018 – BTL Group Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 12; 22/03/2018 – JCP&L Line Crews and Other Utility Personnel Continue Restoration Process Following Third Nor’easter to Impact Service Area

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43M and $446.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6,073 shares to 86,910 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings.

Windsor Capital Management Llc, which manages about $493.80M and $217.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 9,381 shares to 60,600 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares J.P. Morgan Usd Emerging Markets Bond Etf (EMB) by 3,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,838 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (NYSE:BMY).