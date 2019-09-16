Firstenergy (FE) Holding Has Boosted by Electron Capital Partners Llc; Herald Investment Management LTD Lowered Holding in Ceva (CEVA) by $480,000 as Valuation Rose

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 113,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 2.91 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.69 million, up from 2.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $47.56. About 1.76M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SEES 2Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 47C TO 57C, EST. 49C; 06/03/2018 – Met-Ed Restoring Major Power Lines Following Severe Winter Storm; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Transformation to Fully Regulated Utility Company with Stronger Financials and Customer-Focused Growth Moves Ahead; 05/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N – MET-ED EXPECTS MAJORITY OF CUSTOMERS TO BE RESTORED TO SERVICE BY LATE TONIGHT; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS’ PROBABILITY OF; 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY – CONTINUES TO WORK TOWARD LEGISLATIVE SOLUTIONS TO KEEP PLANTS OPERATING, BUT WILL ALSO LOOK FOR POTENTIAL BUYERS AS ANOTHER ALTERNATIVE; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 26/03/2018 – FIRST ENERGY METALS LTD – RESIGNATION OF ERNEST PETERS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND DIRECTOR; 06/04/2018 – Penelec to Conduct Storm Restoration Drill to Help Employees Prepare for Severe Weather Events; 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS SEEKS DOE ACTION UNDER SECTION 202

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ceva Inc (CEVA) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.57% . The institutional investor held 318,382 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.75 million, down from 338,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Ceva Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $708.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $32.24. About 74,532 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 8.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: CEVA Group Stable Outlook Reflects View Solid Operating Performance Is Sustained; 30/05/2018 – EQS-News: CEVA Logistics AG: CEVA and IMS Worldwide enter strategic alliance for Foreign Trade Zone services in the USA; 17/05/2018 – Ceva Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS A POTENTIAL NEW STRATEGIC SHAREHOLDER, CMA-CGM GROUP (“CMA-CGM”), HAS COMMITTED TO INVEST BETWEEN APPROXIMATELY CHF 380 MILLION AND CHF 450 MILLION; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS LAUNCHES IPO ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE AND SETS PRICE RANGE AT CHF 27.50 TO CHF 52.50 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – EQS-News: CEVA Logistics AG: CEVA celebrates first day of trading on SIX Swiss Exchange; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS LAUNCHES ALL PRIMARY IPO WITH TARGET GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.2 BILLION; 16/05/2018 – CEVA GROUP RAISED TO B1 FROM Caa2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – Ceva Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 7 Years; 09/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS SAYS THE PROPOSED IPO IS EXPECTED TO CONSIST OF AN ALL PRIMARY OFFERING IN THE AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.3 BILLION

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $735.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 527,654 shares to 640,089 shares, valued at $49.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chart Inds Inc by 35,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,916 shares, and cut its stake in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 474.43 million shares or 2.81% more from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pure Financial Advisors Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 15,058 shares. Zimmer Prns Limited Partnership holds 25.94M shares or 11.75% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.25% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Utd Asset Strategies holds 1.49% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) or 151,845 shares. First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.02% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). 320 are owned by Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 1,112 shares. Jennison Ltd Liability Co reported 0.15% stake. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co stated it has 166,788 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bessemer Gp Inc reported 5,372 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 7.41 million shares. South Dakota Invest Council has 0.05% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.04% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Parkside Finance National Bank And Trust accumulated 403 shares. Piedmont Investment has 107,769 shares.

Analysts await CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.12 per share. CEVA’s profit will be $658,950 for 268.67 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by CEVA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CEVA shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.21 million shares or 4.06% less from 17.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Lc owns 88,601 shares. 1,384 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 7,487 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Robertson Opportunity Cap accumulated 123,100 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc reported 176,235 shares. Van Eck Assocs reported 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Parkside Bank And Tru reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 27,238 shares or 0% of the stock. Crow Point Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,293 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 16,210 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Paloma Prtn Mngmt Communications has 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 11,380 shares. Baillie Gifford accumulated 415,727 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 30,194 shares or 0% of the stock. Grp stated it has 16,312 shares or 0% of all its holdings.