Firstenergy (FE) Holder Windsor Capital Management Boosted Its Position by $622,734 as Stock Value Rose; Whirlpool (WHR) Stock Price Rose While Robecosam Ag Upped Its Stake

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 19,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 183,949 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.18 million, up from 164,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $148.59. About 600,777 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 20/03/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 9.7 pct yr/yr in Feb – AHAM; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in California Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 24/04/2018 – Nidec accelerates M&A with $1bn purchase of Whirlpool unit; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Middlefield Sears Hometown Store; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q EPS $1.30; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N SAYS COMPANY AGREES TO SELL EMBRACO BUSINESS FOR $1.08 BLN IN CASH; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Reflects Confidence in Long-Term Outlook

Windsor Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 169.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windsor Capital Management Llc bought 14,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 23,587 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, up from 8,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windsor Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $47.39. About 11.02 million shares traded or 178.13% up from the average. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 16/05/2018 – JCP&L Continues to Make Repairs Following Severe Thunderstorms; 22/03/2018 – JCP&L Line Crews and Other Utility Personnel Continue Restoration Process Following Third Nor’easter to Impact Service Area; 27/03/2018 – FirstEnergy: Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station Returns to Service Following Outage; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises FirstEnergy Corp. Outlk To Pos; Rtgs Afrmd; 10/05/2018 – Penn Power’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY FILES DEACTIVATION NOTICES FOR THREE NUCLEAR PLANTS; 19/03/2018 – SportsArt Adds World’s First Energy Producing Treadmill to Line of Sustainable Cardio Equipment; 23/04/2018 – Agreement Also Affirms FirstEnergy’s Previously Announced Guarantees and Assurances of Certain FES Employee-Related Obligations; 26/03/2018 – FIRST ENERGY METALS LTD – HAS APPOINTED GURMINDER SANGHA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMPANY TO REPLACE PETERS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS FES SETTLEMENT WITHIN ITS PLANNED RANGE

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 131,000 shares to 163,000 shares, valued at $21.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 6,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,255 shares, and cut its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Inc Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,835 shares. Brandywine Global Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Everence Cap Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 1,752 shares. 57,868 are owned by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd. Captrust Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Victory Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 911 shares or 0% of the stock. Todd Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.44% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 113,450 shares. First City holds 25,190 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Arrow Corp holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Fincl has 0% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Huntington Bankshares reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). 6,300 are owned by Alberta Mgmt. Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 150 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 108 shares in its portfolio. Amer Intl stated it has 1.6% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 474.43 million shares or 2.81% more from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huber Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 122,600 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 43,387 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank stated it has 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). 346,111 were reported by Los Angeles Management & Equity Research Inc. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Tn accumulated 320 shares or 0% of the stock. Chem Bank & Trust invested in 0.05% or 10,228 shares. 49,165 were accumulated by Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability. Comerica Bancorp has 0.13% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 376,512 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0.02% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). City reported 0.05% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). 351,870 are owned by Sei Investments. Brinker reported 0.06% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Massachusetts-based Amer Investment Ser Inc has invested 0.37% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Private Advisor Group Inc accumulated 16,621 shares. Causeway Management Ltd holds 1.77% or 3.79M shares.

