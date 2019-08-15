Firstenergy (FE) Holder Kemnay Advisory Services Boosted Its Position by $1.82 Million as Stock Rose; As Continental Resources (CLR) Share Price Declined, Mitchell Group Lifted Position

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 112.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 44,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 83,808 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, up from 39,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.16. About 682,103 shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 12/03/2018 – Traverse Energy Roadshow Set By GMP First Energy for Mar. 19; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Municipal Bonds Rise on Creditor Agreement; 26/03/2018 – FIRST ENERGY METALS LTD – HAS APPOINTED GURMINDER SANGHA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMPANY TO REPLACE PETERS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 07/05/2018 – FirstEnergy Nearing Completion of Transmission Line Project to Support Northern Ohio; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Request Is to Force Country’s Largest Grid Operator to Take Power From Certain Plants; 15/04/2018 – The American Petroleum Institute joined the queue of entities opposed to bailing out FirstEnergy Solutions, a struggling coal and nuclear utility; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Asks U.S. for Emergency Aid to Keep Plants Open; 10/05/2018 – Ohio Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 28/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Deactivation Notice for 3 Competitive Nuclear Generating Plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.88. About 446,664 shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $68; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY’S $2.75 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 02/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 64C

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Continental Resources: Separating Itself From The Rest Of The Pack – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oil Prices Rebound In Fragile Markets – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Continental Resources: A Study In Contrasts – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Continental Resources Announces $85 Million Divestiture Of Water Handling Facility In STACK And Strategic Initiatives – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insiders Buy CLR, KMI And Other Energy Stocks – So Should You – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $78.84 million activity. $39.32 million worth of stock was bought by Hamm Harold on Thursday, February 21.

More notable recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jersey Central Power & Light Supports Annual National Night Out Events in 10 New Jersey Communities – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities’ Electric Security Plan ESPâ€‘IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities to Return Tax Savings to Customers and Invest in Grid Modernization – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

