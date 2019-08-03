Firstenergy (FE) Holder Jet Capital Investors LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $20.05 Million as Valuation Rose; Grandfield & Dodd Increases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 39.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 489,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 740,395 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.81 million, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $44.25. About 3.16M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 10/05/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings for FirstEnergy Solutions and Subs; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 67C, EST. 68C; 03/04/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS TO D FROM CC; 11/05/2018 – Clean TeQ Holdings Roadshow Set By GMP FirstEnergy for May. 18; 19/04/2018 – BlackPearl Resources Access Event Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades FirstEnergy Solutions To ‘D’; 27/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP – 908-MEGAWATT PLANT IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT ABOUT 20 PERCENT POWER; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY RAISED FORECAST FOR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS; 29/05/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Secret Weapon in U.S. Bailout Is Ex-Perry Adviser; 09/03/2018 – Met-Ed Crews Focused on Completing Restoration by Late Friday Evening

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 7,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 126,693 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18 million, up from 118,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 5.80 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS) by 284,700 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $33.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 166,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 480,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 8.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $388.43M for 15.15 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.67% EPS growth.

