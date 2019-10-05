Firstenergy (FE) Holder Electron Capital Partners Has Raised Holding by $4.77 Million; Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Pinnacle Associates LTD Boosted Its Holding

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 9.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 16,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 195,185 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.55M, up from 179,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.78. About 5.56M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 04/05/2018 – MORGAN SINDALL GROUP PLC MGNS.L – ON TRACK TO DELIVER 2018 FULL YEAR RESULTS SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF ITS PREVIOUS EXPECTATIONS; 23/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP DM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 22/05/2018 – Former Morgan Stanley and JAForlines Global Executives Launch TPW Investment Management (TPWIM), An ETF-Based Investment Soluti; 07/05/2018 – EUSKALTEL SA EKTL.MC : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 8.70 FROM EUR 8.60; 01/05/2018 – CMC Markets Cut to Equalweight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley; 09/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $96; 15/05/2018 – SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC SPX.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6620P FROM 6600P; 09/05/2018 – Commonwealth Bank Target Cut 2.8% to A$70/Share by Morgan Stanley; 13/03/2018 – MERLIN MRL.MC : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 15 EUROS FROM 14.5 EUROS; 25/04/2018 – Global banks fear China will limit JV control through new rules

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 113,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 2.91M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.69M, up from 2.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $48.23. About 1.92 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 02/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS CONTRACTS JEOPARDIZE ABILITY TO REORGANIZE; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS FES SETTLEMENT WITHIN ITS PLANNED RANGE; 10/05/2018 – Toledo Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 09/03/2018 – JCP&L Establishes Estimated Restoration Times; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Municipal Bonds Rise on Creditor Agreement; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES FIRSTENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 30/05/2018 – Secure Energy Services at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy; 05/04/2018 – BTL Group Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 12; 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY – CONTINUES TO WORK TOWARD LEGISLATIVE SOLUTIONS TO KEEP PLANTS OPERATING, BUT WILL ALSO LOOK FOR POTENTIAL BUYERS AS ANOTHER ALTERNATIVE; 06/03/2018 – Met-Ed Restoring Major Power Lines Following Severe Winter Storm

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pittenger Anderson Incorporated invested in 77,300 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.14% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Ltd owns 63,814 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.06% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 238,210 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership holds 48,703 shares. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 90,568 shares. 246,471 are held by Mackay Shields Limited Liability. 7,102 are held by Wright Investors. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 1.38 million shares. Triangle Securities Wealth owns 11,672 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. 1.22 million were accumulated by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. 42,406 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment Partners. Hilton Limited Liability Corporation owns 250 shares. Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0.39% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Lc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 75,332 shares.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 44,823 shares to 76,990 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc by 112,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $735.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 342,035 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $95.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 136,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 555,194 shares, and cut its stake in Chart Inds Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 474.43 million shares or 2.81% more from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrow Fincl has 0.01% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Piedmont Invest Advsr reported 107,769 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 165,699 shares. Stevens Capital Limited Partnership holds 248,462 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. 15,058 were reported by Pure Advsrs. National Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) or 8,121 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 16,922 shares. Nordea Inv Management stated it has 145,797 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 6,798 were reported by Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Com. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc holds 0.08% or 1.99M shares in its portfolio. 237,404 are owned by Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd. Goldman Sachs holds 4.76 million shares. Causeway Cap Limited Company stated it has 3.79M shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,907 shares. Valley Advisers reported 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

