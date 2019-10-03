Firstenergy (FE) Holder Crow Point Partners Lowered Stake by $3.15 Million as Market Value Rose; Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Shareholder Kensico Capital Management Raised Stake

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 645.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 395,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.98 million, up from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $109.78. About 859,540 shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 25/04/2018 – Wynn Declines After New CEO Scales Back Predecessor’s Projects; 24/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 75C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 75C; 19/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $205; 02/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn Says Company Restricts Her Ability to Directly Communicate With Other Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – Steve Wynn May Seek to Sell His 12% Stake in Wynn Resorts–Update; 14/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: John J. Hagenbuch Withdraws Candidacy for Re-Election to Board; 23/03/2018 – WYNN MACAU LTD – FY CASINO REVENUES HK$33.63 BLN VS HK$20.55 BLN; 24/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS 1Q CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 15/03/2018 – Steve Wynn May Seek to Sell His 12% Stake in Wynn Resorts; 05/04/2018 – $WYNN $MGM MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts @nypost

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.84 million, down from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $47.7. About 1.16M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SEES 2Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 47C TO 57C, EST. 49C; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy: Filing Does Not Involve Company or Certain Other Units; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Settlement Is Intended to Fully Release FirstEnergy and Related Parties From All Claims; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS FILES CERTIFICATION LETTER WITH NRC; 17/05/2018 – Met-Ed Continues to Make Repairs to System Following Wind Damage; 31/05/2018 – ERO Copper Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Jun. 4; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES FIRSTENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – IKKUMA RESOURCES CORP IKM.V – HAS ENGAGED GMP FIRSTENERGY TO SELL NON-CORE PRODUCTION AND ADDITIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE ASSETS THROUGH A PUBLIC PROCESS; 24/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Three Times Average; 07/03/2018 – JCP&L Continuing Massive Restoration Effort as New, Powerful Storm Impacts New Jersey

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 7.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $399.60M for 16.11 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.31% EPS growth.

