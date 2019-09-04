Firstenergy (FE) Holder Brookfield Asset Management Raised Stake; As Ncr New (Put) (NCR) Shares Rose, Shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Has Lifted Position

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 30.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 741,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 3.18 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.23 million, up from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $46.79. About 958,196 shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Transformation to Fully Regulated Utility Company with Stronger Financials and Customer-Focused Growth Moves Ahead; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS EACH STATE REGULATOR TO ADDRESS TAX SAVINGS; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms FirstEnergy Ohio PIRB Special Purpose Trust 2013; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Strikes Creditor Deal in Subsidiary Bankruptcies; 18/05/2018 – Drone Delivery Canada at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Bond Trading 18x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP – COMPANY SEEKS POLICY SOLUTIONS AS ALTERNATIVE TO DEACTIVATION; 24/05/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS SAYS NONE OF CO’S THREE NUCLEAR PLANTS RECEIVED A COMMITMENT IN PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 02/04/2018 – STEP Energy Services Roadshow Set By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 9; 17/04/2018 – MedReleaf at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ncr Corp New (Put) (NCR) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 33,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The hedge fund held 287,800 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.85 million, up from 254,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ncr Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $31.23. About 201,294 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 16/05/2018 – NCR to Showcase Transformative Hospitality Software Solutions at the 2018 National Restaurant Association Tradeshow in Chicago; 03/04/2018 – NCR (NIGERIA) PLC NCR.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 REVENUE OF 6.91 BLN NAIRA VS 7.06 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role, source says [17:03 BST17 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q Rev $1.52B; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL REDUCED NCR, MX, CLS, BW IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q Revenue Growth Down 1% to Up 1%; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q EPS 6c; 30/04/2018 – LEWIS SAYS MATTER DISMISSED W/ COSTS VS NCR; 01/05/2018 – NCR Backs 2018 EPS $2.08-EPS $2.48; 17/05/2018 – Kaufland Captures First Mover Advantage in Germany with Roll-out of NCR Self-Checkouts

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) by 2.07 million shares to 2.51M shares, valued at $85.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Falcon Minerals Corp by 595,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 649,241 shares, and cut its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC).

More recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE:FE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “If You Had Bought FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 36% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 776,692 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.13% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 829,056 shares. Synovus Fin Corp stated it has 24,125 shares. Arrow Fincl Corp holds 0.01% or 801 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Beese Fulmer Management invested 0.12% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Tn has invested 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Ww Asset Mngmt Inc owns 33,208 shares. Comml Bank Of America De invested in 6.67 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Company invested in 0.37% or 2.65M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 3,800 shares. Cleararc Cap stated it has 12,229 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. American Investment Services holds 0.36% or 27,318 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).