FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)’s Financial Results Comparing With WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) and WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC) compete with each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstEnergy Corp. 43 2.39 N/A 2.33 18.86 WEC Energy Group Inc. 83 3.81 N/A 3.44 24.86

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of FirstEnergy Corp. and WEC Energy Group Inc. WEC Energy Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to FirstEnergy Corp. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. FirstEnergy Corp.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than WEC Energy Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has FirstEnergy Corp. and WEC Energy Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstEnergy Corp. 0.00% 3.5% 0.6% WEC Energy Group Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 3.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.27 beta indicates that FirstEnergy Corp. is 73.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. WEC Energy Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.11 beta which makes it 89.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of FirstEnergy Corp. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival WEC Energy Group Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. WEC Energy Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than FirstEnergy Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for FirstEnergy Corp. and WEC Energy Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstEnergy Corp. 0 0 4 3.00 WEC Energy Group Inc. 2 1 1 2.25

The consensus price target of FirstEnergy Corp. is $45.5, with potential downside of -4.81%. On the other hand, WEC Energy Group Inc.’s potential downside is -2.49% and its consensus price target is $89.6. Based on the data delivered earlier, WEC Energy Group Inc. is looking more favorable than FirstEnergy Corp., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both FirstEnergy Corp. and WEC Energy Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.1% and 77.1% respectively. 0.3% are FirstEnergy Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of WEC Energy Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FirstEnergy Corp. 0.8% 2.88% 4.82% 13.47% 25.99% 17.1% WEC Energy Group Inc. -0.4% 2.8% 10.06% 19.62% 31.07% 23.39%

For the past year FirstEnergy Corp. has weaker performance than WEC Energy Group Inc.

Summary

WEC Energy Group Inc. beats FirstEnergy Corp. on 12 of the 12 factors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. The company also provides energy-related products and services to retail and wholesale customers. It operates 24,551 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,763 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 160,259,826 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately six million customers within 65,000 square miles in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric energy. The company operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, We Power, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass. The company provides electric utility services to customers in the paper, food products, foundry, mining, printing, and retail industries, as well as to governmental and health services. It also provides retail natural gas distribution services in the state of Wisconsin, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas; and generates, distributes, and sells steam. The company serves approximately 1.6 million electric customers and 2.8 million natural gas customers. In addition, it invests in and develops real estate properties, including business parks and other commercial real estate projects primarily in southeastern Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Wisconsin Energy Corporation and changed its name to WEC Energy Group, Inc. in June 2015. WEC Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.