FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) and Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) have been rivals in the Electric Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstEnergy Corp. 42 2.23 N/A 2.33 18.86 Vistra Energy Corp. 25 1.02 N/A 0.90 23.98

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of FirstEnergy Corp. and Vistra Energy Corp. Vistra Energy Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than FirstEnergy Corp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. FirstEnergy Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Vistra Energy Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) and Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstEnergy Corp. 0.00% 3.5% 0.6% Vistra Energy Corp. 0.00% 5.9% 1.8%

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FirstEnergy Corp. Its rival Vistra Energy Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.9 respectively. Vistra Energy Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than FirstEnergy Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

FirstEnergy Corp. and Vistra Energy Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstEnergy Corp. 0 0 4 3.00 Vistra Energy Corp. 0 0 3 3.00

FirstEnergy Corp.’s consensus target price is $45.5, while its potential upside is 0.31%. Competitively Vistra Energy Corp. has an average target price of $34, with potential upside of 41.61%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Vistra Energy Corp. seems more appealing than FirstEnergy Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.1% of FirstEnergy Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Vistra Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors. FirstEnergy Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, Vistra Energy Corp. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FirstEnergy Corp. 0.8% 2.88% 4.82% 13.47% 25.99% 17.1% Vistra Energy Corp. -0.46% -5.71% -21.25% -13.88% -3.2% -6.25%

For the past year FirstEnergy Corp. has 17.1% stronger performance while Vistra Energy Corp. has -6.25% weaker performance.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. The company also provides energy-related products and services to retail and wholesale customers. It operates 24,551 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,763 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 160,259,826 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately six million customers within 65,000 square miles in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

Vistra Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. As of August 4, 2017, this segment had a fleet of generation facilities totaling approximately 18,000 megawatts of generation in Texas, including 2,300 megawatts fueled by nuclear power, 8,000 megawatts fueled by coal, and 7,500 megawatts fueled by natural gas. The Retail Electricity segment is involved in the retail sale of electricity and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers under the TXU Energy brand. This segment served approximately 1.7 million residential and business customers. The company was formerly known as TCEH Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Energy Corp. in November 2016. The company is based in Irving, Texas.