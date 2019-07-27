FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Since FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) and Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) are part of the Electric Utilities industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstEnergy Corp. 41 2.13 N/A 1.95 21.45 Enel Chile S.A. 5 0.00 N/A 0.49 9.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of FirstEnergy Corp. and Enel Chile S.A. Enel Chile S.A. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than FirstEnergy Corp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. FirstEnergy Corp. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstEnergy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Enel Chile S.A. 0.00% 13.5% 6.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of FirstEnergy Corp. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Enel Chile S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Enel Chile S.A. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than FirstEnergy Corp.

Analyst Ratings

FirstEnergy Corp. and Enel Chile S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstEnergy Corp. 0 0 4 3.00 Enel Chile S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

FirstEnergy Corp.’s upside potential is 2.70% at a $45.25 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.2% of FirstEnergy Corp. shares and 3.4% of Enel Chile S.A. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of FirstEnergy Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FirstEnergy Corp. 0.94% 1.33% 5.87% 10.08% 23.94% 11.4% Enel Chile S.A. -4.73% -14.81% -14.81% -2.42% -23.62% -10.51%

For the past year FirstEnergy Corp. had bullish trend while Enel Chile S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

FirstEnergy Corp. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Enel Chile S.A.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. The company also provides energy-related products and services to retail and wholesale customers. It operates 24,551 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,763 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 160,259,826 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately six million customers within 65,000 square miles in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.