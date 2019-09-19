FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Reaches $48.03 52-Week High; Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Ocado Group Plc (LON:OCDO), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Ocado Group Plc has GBX 1630 highest and GBX 600 lowest target. GBX 1130.60’s average target is -11.33% below currents GBX 1275 stock price. Ocado Group Plc had 25 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Citigroup. The stock of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 19 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 3 by Jefferies. As per Wednesday, May 8, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. HSBC downgraded it to “Reduce” rating and GBX 900 target in Thursday, April 11 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, May 9. See Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) latest ratings:

16/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

09/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

19/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1070.00 New Target: GBX 1073.00 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1320.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1200.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1300.00 New Target: GBX 1450.00 Maintain

The stock of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) hit a new 52-week high and has $51.87 target or 8.00% above today’s $48.03 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $25.94 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. If the $51.87 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.08 billion more. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.03. About 155,280 shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 30/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Responds to PJM Interconnection Reliability Study:; 01/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Generation Units File for Bankruptcy After Seeking Federal Bailout; 19/03/2018 – SportsArt Adds World’s First Energy Producing Treadmill to Line of Sustainable Cardio Equipment; 15/05/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CEO COMMENTS IN ADDRESS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Backs FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.55; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 67C, EST. 68C; 25/04/2018 – Fitch: FirstEnergy’s Ratings Unchanged by Proposed FES Bankruptcy Settlement; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY AFFIRMED YEAR OPER EPS RANGE OF $2.25 TO $2.55; 10/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Unit’s Collapse Casts Pall Over Nuveen Muni Holdings; 02/04/2018 – Ohio PUC: FirstEnergy Solutions bankruptcy FirstEnergy Solutions bankruptcy

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 9.02 billion GBP. It primarily offers pet, kitchen and dining, and beauty products under the Ocado, Fetch, Sizzle, and Fabled names. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in the development and monetization of intellectual property and technology used for the online retailing, logistics, and distribution of grocery and consumer goods.

More notable recent Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) news were published by: Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Ocado share price amp;ndash; where next? – Yahoo Finance UK” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NewsBreak: European Stocks Open Lower as Oil Fears Persist – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Using Debt In A Risky Way? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “StockBeat: Marks & Spencer’s Fall From Grace Ends in FTSE Exit – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Ocado Group plc’s (LON:OCDO) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance UK” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

The stock decreased 5.13% or GBX 69 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1275. About 862,989 shares traded. Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $25.94 billion. The firm operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services divisions. It has a 103.97 P/E ratio. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 7.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $399.63M for 16.23 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.31% EPS growth.

More notable recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like FirstEnergy Corp.â€™s (NYSE:FE) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “FirstEnergy Corp. Declares Unchanged Common Stock Dividend – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “FirstEnergy Named Top Utility for Economic Development by Site Selection Magazine – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE:FE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jersey Central Power & Light Installing New Automated Devices to Help Reduce Duration of Power Outages – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.