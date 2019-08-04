FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Is At $44.25 Formed Wedge; Last Week Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Evertz Technologies had 4 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The stock of Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19 target in Friday, June 21 report. See Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) formed wedge up with $46.46 target or 5.00% above today’s $44.25 share price. FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) has $23.55B valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $44.25. About 3.16M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 10/05/2018 – Met-Ed’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS EACH STATE REGULATOR TO ADDRESS TAX SAVINGS; 03/05/2018 – Potomac Edison Boosts Fridge Recycling Incentive to $75; 08/03/2018 – JCP&L Remains Focused on Restoring Longest-Duration Outages; 15/05/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CEO SAYS COMPANY TO INVEST UP TO $4.8B FROM 2018-21; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Asks Trump Administration to Intervene; 19/03/2018 – SportsArt Adds World’s First Energy Producing Treadmill to Line of Sustainable Cardio Equipment; 02/04/2018 – STEP Energy Services Roadshow Set By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 9; 17/05/2018 – Met-Ed Continues to Make Repairs to System Following Wind Damage; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Request Is to Force Country’s Largest Grid Operator to Take Power From Certain Plants

Among 4 analysts covering FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. FirstEnergy had 7 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) rating on Thursday, June 20. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $46 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12 with “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13.

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 8.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $388.43M for 15.15 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold FirstEnergy Corp. shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc reported 70,397 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Cwm Ltd, Nebraska-based fund reported 4,089 shares. Gateway Advisory Limited Company reported 0.22% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communication Ltd accumulated 34,060 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com holds 2.88M shares. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 67,923 shares stake. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0.06% or 36,049 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Wesbanco Savings Bank Incorporated reported 12,647 shares stake. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 185,831 shares. Private Advisor Llc owns 14,465 shares. Nwq Investment Mgmt Commerce Lc stated it has 2.31% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Van Eck Assocs holds 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) or 1,298 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 25,798 shares.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, makes, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, postÂ–production, and transmission of television content in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.46 billion. It offers video, audio, data/LTC/tally, fiber, and RF routers, as well as bypass and auto changeover systems, MAGNUM unified control systems, and router panels; infrastructure products comprising distribution amplifiers, converters, frame synchronizers, audio/data embedders and de-embedders, audio processing and closed captioning products, and video/audio delay systems; and multi-viewers. It has a 18.76 P/E ratio. The firm also provides RF products, such as antennas, satellite modulators, monitoring, routers and switches, splitters and distribution amplifiers, demodulators, fiber transport, and power inserters and amplifiers; and compression and DTV products, including contribution encoders/decoders and IRDs, transport stream processing and IP on ramp gateways, software defined accelerated encoding/transcoding/muxing, monitoring, ASI/IP converter, multiplexers, scramblers, modulators, and control products.