FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Electric Utilities company, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of FirstEnergy Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.06% of all Electric Utilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand FirstEnergy Corp. has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 10.10% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has FirstEnergy Corp. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstEnergy Corp. 0.00% 3.50% 0.60% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing FirstEnergy Corp. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio FirstEnergy Corp. N/A 42 18.86 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

FirstEnergy Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio FirstEnergy Corp. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for FirstEnergy Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstEnergy Corp. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.63 2.29 2.27 2.34

$45.25 is the consensus target price of FirstEnergy Corp., with a potential upside of 2.33%. The potential upside of the competitors is 35.89%. FirstEnergy Corp.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of FirstEnergy Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FirstEnergy Corp. 0.8% 2.88% 4.82% 13.47% 25.99% 17.1% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year FirstEnergy Corp. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

FirstEnergy Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, FirstEnergy Corp.’s competitors Current Ratio is 0.96 and has 0.83 Quick Ratio. FirstEnergy Corp.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FirstEnergy Corp.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.27 shows that FirstEnergy Corp. is 73.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, FirstEnergy Corp.’s competitors have beta of 0.40 which is 60.18% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

FirstEnergy Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

FirstEnergy Corp.’s peers beat FirstEnergy Corp. on 6 of the 6 factors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. The company also provides energy-related products and services to retail and wholesale customers. It operates 24,551 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,763 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 160,259,826 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately six million customers within 65,000 square miles in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.