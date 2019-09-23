FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Analysts See $0.74 EPS; Juniper Networks (JNPR) Sentiment Is 0.87

Analysts expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report $0.74 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 7.50% from last quarter’s $0.8 EPS. FE’s profit would be $399.59 million giving it 16.01 P/E if the $0.74 EPS is correct. After having $0.61 EPS previously, FirstEnergy Corp.’s analysts see 21.31% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $47.39. About 11.04 million shares traded or 178.85% up from the average. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 16/05/2018 – JCP&L Continues to Make Repairs Following Severe Thunderstorms; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades FirstEnergy Solutions To ‘D’; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: FirstEnergy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Sees 2Q Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 57c; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK FOR FIRSTENERGY’S OH UTILITIES; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS EACH STATE REGULATOR TO ADDRESS TAX SAVINGS; 27/03/2018 – FirstEnergy: Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station Returns to Service Following Outage; 05/04/2018 – Superior Gold Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 11

Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.32, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 149 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 171 reduced and sold holdings in Juniper Networks Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 307.04 million shares, down from 310.11 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Juniper Networks Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 38 Reduced: 133 Increased: 106 New Position: 43.

Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 3.07% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. for 2.83 million shares. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owns 155,000 shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dodge & Cox has 1.04% invested in the company for 48.19 million shares. The Connecticut-based Amg Funds Llc has invested 0.93% in the stock. Bbt Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 28,314 shares.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.24 billion. The firm offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It has a 16.96 P/E ratio. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch.

Analysts await Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. JNPR’s profit will be $114.03M for 18.07 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Juniper Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

