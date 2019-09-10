FirstCash Inc. (FCFS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Both FirstCash Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) and Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) are Credit Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstCash Inc. 95 2.23 N/A 3.56 28.29 Mogo Inc. 3 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for FirstCash Inc. and Mogo Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstCash Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 7.2% Mogo Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.5% of FirstCash Inc. shares and 0% of Mogo Inc. shares. About 0.6% of FirstCash Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FirstCash Inc. -5.28% -0.46% 4.07% 18.39% 22.14% 39.1% Mogo Inc. -3.01% -17.73% -82.53% -97.5% 0% 32.37%

For the past year FirstCash Inc. was more bullish than Mogo Inc.

Summary

FirstCash Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Mogo Inc.

FirstCash, Inc. operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public. The company also engages in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells the gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. Its consumer finance stores provide small unsecured consumer loans, credit services, and check cashing services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 2,012 pawn stores and 73 consumer loan stores in 26 states of the United States and 32 states of Mexico, as well as Guatemala and El Salvador. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Mogo Finance Technology Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers its products to help consumers enhance their financial health. It offers digital access to free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoCard, a Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa card; MogoMoney personal loans; MogoProtect to identity fraud protection; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage brokerage solution. The company was formerly known as Hornby Management Inc. and changed its name to Mogo Finance Technology Inc. in June 2012. Mogo Finance Technology Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.