FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) Reaches $103.08 52-Week High; 1 Analysts Bullish Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CAR.UN)

Among 5 analysts covering Canadian Apartment (TSE:CAR.UN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Canadian Apartment had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. GMP Securities maintained it with “Hold” rating and $50.5 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $53 target in Monday, March 4 report. Scotia Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. IBC maintained the shares of CAR.UN in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $52 target in Thursday, February 28 report. See Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CAR.UN) latest ratings:

04/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $53 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $52 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $50 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $51 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $50.5 Maintain

The stock of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) hit a new 52-week high and has $110.30 target or 7.00% above today’s $103.08 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $4.45B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $110.30 price target is reached, the company will be worth $311.22 million more. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $103.08. About 148,237 shares traded. FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) has risen 6.73% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.30% the S&P500. Some Historical FCFS News: 07/03/2018 – FirstCash at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES FIRSTCASH, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 26/04/2018 – FirstCash Sees FY EPS $3.35-EPS $3.55; 26/04/2018 – FIRSTCASH INC – NOW ANTICIPATE IN-PLACE RUN RATE SYNERGIES OF AT LEAST $75 MLN AS CO COMPLETES FISCAL 2018 FROM MERGER WITH CASH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – FIRSTCASH INC FCFS.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $3.35 TO $3.55; 26/04/2018 – FIRSTCASH INC FCFS.N SEES QUARTERLY SHR $0.22; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Firstcash’s Unsecured Rating To Ba2 With A Positive Outlook; 20/04/2018 – DJ FirstCash Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCFS); 04/05/2018 – FIRSTCASH TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 26/04/2018 – FirstCash 1Q Rev $239.1M

The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $48.87. About 191,374 shares traded. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CAR.UN) has 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CAR.UN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Spotlight On Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s (TSE:CAR.UN) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “One Metric To Rule Them All: Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CAR.UN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s (TSE:CAR.UN) ROE Of 19% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CAR.UN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal and wife stopped from leaving India – airport official – Yahoo Finance” published on May 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-end real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $7.79 billion. It owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhouses, and land lease adult lifestyle communities located in Canada. It has a 5.44 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2007, the firm had ownership interests in a portfolio of 27,853 residential suites and 2 Ontario adult lifestyle land lease communities comprising 1,258 sites.

Investors sentiment is 0 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 0 investors sold FirstCash, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 479,257 shares or 33.44% less from 720,061 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Com reported 198 shares. Genesis Asset Managers Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 479,059 shares.

Analysts await FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 15.71% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.7 per share. FCFS’s profit will be $34.94M for 31.81 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by FirstCash, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.49% negative EPS growth.