FirstCash Inc. (FCFS) and ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) Contrasting side by side

FirstCash Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) and ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstCash Inc. 95 2.35 N/A 3.56 28.29 ORIX Corporation 72 0.00 N/A 11.63 6.13

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. ORIX Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FirstCash Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. FirstCash Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us FirstCash Inc. and ORIX Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstCash Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 7.2% ORIX Corporation 0.00% 11.5% 2.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.68 beta indicates that FirstCash Inc. is 32.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, ORIX Corporation has a 0.97 beta which is 3.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.5% of FirstCash Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.5% of ORIX Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of FirstCash Inc.’s shares. Competitively, ORIX Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FirstCash Inc. -5.28% -0.46% 4.07% 18.39% 22.14% 39.1% ORIX Corporation -7.59% -4.99% 2.44% -4.33% -16.17% -0.29%

For the past year FirstCash Inc. had bullish trend while ORIX Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors FirstCash Inc. beats ORIX Corporation.

FirstCash, Inc. operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public. The company also engages in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells the gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. Its consumer finance stores provide small unsecured consumer loans, credit services, and check cashing services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 2,012 pawn stores and 73 consumer loan stores in 26 states of the United States and 32 states of Mexico, as well as Guatemala and El Salvador. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.