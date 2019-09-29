FirstCash Inc. (FCFS) and Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Comparing side by side

FirstCash Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) and Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstCash Inc. 98 1.96 41.86M 3.56 28.29 Medallion Financial Corp. 5 -40.00 18.65M -0.37 0.00

Demonstrates FirstCash Inc. and Medallion Financial Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstCash Inc. 42,933,333.33% 11.6% 7.2% Medallion Financial Corp. 351,886,792.45% -3.4% -0.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.68 beta indicates that FirstCash Inc. is 32.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Medallion Financial Corp. has a 1.45 beta and it is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.5% of FirstCash Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.8% of Medallion Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of FirstCash Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Medallion Financial Corp. has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FirstCash Inc. -5.28% -0.46% 4.07% 18.39% 22.14% 39.1% Medallion Financial Corp. 4.38% -26.22% -27.39% -5.11% -2.53% 6.82%

For the past year FirstCash Inc. has stronger performance than Medallion Financial Corp.

Summary

FirstCash Inc. beats Medallion Financial Corp. on 9 of the 11 factors.

FirstCash, Inc. operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public. The company also engages in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells the gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. Its consumer finance stores provide small unsecured consumer loans, credit services, and check cashing services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 2,012 pawn stores and 73 consumer loan stores in 26 states of the United States and 32 states of Mexico, as well as Guatemala and El Salvador. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business. It also provides secured mezzanine loans to businesses in various industries, including manufacturing, and various service providers; and asset based loans. In addition, the company offers other secured commercial loans to various businesses comprising retail trade and various service providers; and other debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. Further, it raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.